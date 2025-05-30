Rochelle Humes reveals surprise rule that had to be followed on set of This Morning

Rochelle Humes has revealed a surprising rule that had to be followed on the set of This Morning.

Over the years, the hosts of This Morning have often garnered attention with some risque outfit choices… and some wardrobe malfunctions. However, while it may appear that the presenters get free range to wear whatever they want – that’s not the case.

Rochelle Humes has now shared an update as to what the rules have always been surrounding outfit choices. And it’s very bizarre.

Most of the female presenters usually wear dresses, like Alison Hammond today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning outfits – from Holly to Alison

While Holly Willoughby was known for her designer dresses and Alison Hammond usually opts for colourful floaty midis, there has rarely been an occasion where we’ve seen the presenters wear a bonafide wardrobe staple – the humble pair of jeans.

Smart casual has always seemed to be the way on This Morning. But it seems the show has now made a change that may make it seem more relatable to the audience.

Rochelle Humes was presenting This Morning earlier this week, but was hit by complaints from viewers. However, before the show, the 36 year old filmed a TikTok showing the process of picking an outfit to wear that day.

Rochelle got to wear jeans for the first time (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle Humes shares This Morning rule change

Speaking to the camera, Rochelle said: “Today’s outfit for This Morning. There’s a new rule now. Up until recently, presenters were never allowed to wear jeans, which explains why the women always seem to be in dresses.

“Sometimes whoever the male presenter was would wear darker coloured jeans. But usually it was smart trousers. We didn’t used to wear jeans, did we? But we can wear jeans now. This is amazing news to me.”

The mum-of-three opted to wear a pair of light-wash River Island denim jeans, and an oversized white shirt slightly unbuttoned.

While selecting to keep her shirt slightly undone, she told the camera: “I feel like we need a bit of skin.”

The rule change comes as ITV announced changes to its daytime schedules, commencing in 2026.

While This Morning remains mainly untouched, it will be moving to a new studio in central London.

The changes are all expected to save budgets and cut costs across the channel.

