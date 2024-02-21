Robin Windsor’s sad message about ‘trying time’ amid apology to fans weeks before death

Robin Windsor shared a message about going through a “trying time” with his fans weeks before his death.

The Strictly Come Dancing star died at the age of 44 this week. Recent reports have claimed he was found dead in a London hotel after returning from a trip to South Africa.

In January, Robin had opened up to his Instagram followers and apologised for not replying to people who had ‘checked in’ with him.

Robin Windsor death

Posting the message to his Instagram account on January 4, Robin said: “Big shout out and love to everyone who’s reached out and checked in last week. Sorry I have not replied, it’s been a bit of a trying time and things are looking up.”

Sorry I have not replied, it’s been a bit of a trying time and things are looking up.

He signed off the message with his name followed by a red heart emoji.

Two weeks later, Robin posted a photo of himself in Madagascar, Africa.

Tributes have poured in this week for Robin (Credit: Cover Images)

Before his death, Robin had spent a few weeks in South Africa.

Dancer Robin had reportedly travelled to Africa in January to perform on a Fred Olsen cruise.

The Daily Mail has since claimed that the star suffered a ‘troubling’ incident over New Year, therefore the trip was “relief” for him. However, during the trip, Robin reportedly made a distressing call to a friend before his return to the UK.

Robin reportedly said during the call: “I don’t want to come home. I want to stay for a few more days.”

Robin was reportedly found dead in a London hotel (Credit: ITV)

The friend told the publication: “He kept saying that something had happened over New Year but he wouldn’t say what it was. He sounded absolutely traumatised – whatever had happened must have been truly awful.”

The Mail claims Robin returned to the UK but was later found dead in a London hotel.

Many of Robin’s friends have paid tribute to the dancer following his death, including some of his Strictly partners.

Lisa Riley, who danced with Robin on the 2012 series of Strictly, wrote on Instagram: “My bestie, my Robin, my angel…now our forever angel, who is loved, will always be loved, forever in my heart.

Tributes from Robin’s Strictly partners

“My very broken heart, I love you, shine your beautiful, electric energy from heaven. SHINE IN PEACE.”

Meanwhile, Susanna Reid – who danced with Robin on Strictly’s Children In Need special in 2011 – paid tribute to Robin on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

She tearfully said: “I remember meeting Robin and I felt so lucky I was dancing with Robin. I knew how special he was.

“He was an absolutely remarkable dancer, incredibly strong, so creative, he was just so enthusiastic about dancing. I just adored him.”

