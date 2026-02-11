Heartbreaking new details of Strictly star Robin Windsor’s death emerge as his two suicide notes revealed at inquest

An inquest into the death of Strictly Come Dancing pro Robin Windsor took place this week, revealing the contents of two suicide notes that he left before taking his own life.

Robin, who was a professional dancer on the BBC dance show from 2010 till 2013, took his own life on February 19, 2024. He was 44 years old.

A post-mortem ruled that he most likely overdosed on drugs and alcohol.

Robin Windsor took his own life in February 2024 (Credit: Splash News)

New details of Robin Windsor’s death revealed

According to The Sun, West London Coroner’s Court heard that Robin was found face down at the Hoxton Hotel in London. A receptionist found his body after he failed to check out. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two notes found close to Robin’s body said losing his job on Strictly triggered a mental health spiral. Late in 2013, Robin suffered a back injury which resulted in him needing surgery. He missed the 2014 series as he recovered. In 2015, Strictly bosses told him that his contract wouldn’t be renewed.

Speaking at the inquest, friend and fellow ex-Strictly pro Kristina Rihanoff told how his injury affected his mental health.

She said “the psychological impact was very severe” because he “couldn’t do what he loved”. Kristina added that it was “heartbreaking” to see Robin “deeply sad, subdued and burdened”.

Robin had struggled with his mental health for decades, the inquest heard.

Kristina Rihanoff gave evidence at the inquest (Credit: Splash News)

Robin Windsor’s suicide notes

In the first letter, which the dancer addressed to an unnamed friend, Robin said: “This all really started when I lost my job on Strictly and have been fighting it ever since. The way they treated me destroyed me… It started me on the road I’m still on. All I wanted from life was to be happy. I loved my job more than anyone else.”

He said that “the heartache, the loneliness, the constant sadness” got “too much”, adding: “I just live permanently in a dark place. I just can’t live like this anymore. It’s just too painful. I had a good run, I’ve done some incredible things in my 44 years and had an unreal life doing what I loved. But all things must come to an end and my curtain has come down for the final time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ollie Augustin (@ollie.augustin)

‘This is not your fault’

The second was addressed to his ex, actor Ollie Augustin. They had split and cut contact in the month before his death.

Robin told him: “I need you to understand that this is not your fault.”

Read more: Lisa Riley admits ‘it still wasn’t enough’ following death of Robin Windsor

Share your thoughts and memories of Robin on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.