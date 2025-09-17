Inside Rita Simons’ wedding as she ties the knot – unusual dress; celebrity guests; famous singer who gave her away

Rita Simons has married husband Ben Harlow – and it looked like the pair had a truly stunning day!

The EastEnders star first started dating actor Ben back in 2020 after meeting while working together on Legally Blonde The Musical in 2017. Going from strength to strength, they got engaged earlier this year and, this week, Rita and Ben made it official and got married!

But who was the famous face that gave Rita Simons away? And what dress did she wear? Here, we’re taking a look inside Rita’s wedding.

The TV star looked sensational (Credit: Instagram)

Rita Simons marries ‘best friend’ husband

It’s clear Rita – who was previously married to Theo Silveston from 2004 to 2018 – and Ben pulled out all the stops for their wedding.

The ceremony took place in Carlisle, Cumbria, in a gigantic wood-floored barn. Boasting a gigantic window adorned with pale pink and white flowers, the room was also lined with several tables for the happy couple’s guests.

Taking to her Instagram, Rita announced her wedding news and uploaded a video montage. She wrote: “Well this happened yesterday! I married my best friend @benjyharlow.”

She also said: “I can’t even put into words how special our day was…mostly because we have the most incredible bunch of humans who love us unconditionally and who were prepared to travel to @hiddenriverbarn from all over the world to share our day.

“We love you all. You know who you are …sorry there’s gonna be a ton of pics to follow!”

She opted for a stunning boho frock (Credit: InstagramStory)

Rita Simons wows on wedding day

Rita looked nothing short of sensational for her big day. Opting for a boho bridal look, Rita rocked an off-the-shoulder cream dress that flowed behind her. Amping up the style, the frock was adorned with an unusual floral print. Dramatic puffed sleeves only added to the bohemian look.

The soap star wore her famous blonde locks in a half-up style with curly waves bouncing around her face. As for make-up, she opted for a minimal amount of glam.

Meanwhile Rita’s new hubby, Ben, looked both handsome and dapper in a beige suit and crisp white shirt.

Rita even performed at one point (Credit: InstagramStory)

Duncan James gave Rita away

Rita’s pal, Duncan James, from the band Blue, was also on hand for a very special job at her wedding. The pair have been friends for years and were even in a band together back in the day.

She revealed in the caption of her wedding post: “Thank you my darling @mrduncanjames for giving me away, I love you forever.”

Duncan revealed Denise Van Outen also performed at the wedding (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile later on, and during the wedding reception, both Duncan and Rita jumped on stage to perform a tune as they let their hair down. Marking the special night, Rita and Duncan got the crowd on their feet as they kicked off a night of wild partying.

Denise Van Outen also performed at the reception. And Les Dennis was even spotted in the background of one of the pictures.

We spy Les Dennis! (Credit: Instagram)

Posting on her Instagram, Duncan said: “Thank you to you and Ben for such a wonderful wedding. So happy to be part of ur special day. Post to follow soon.”

Read more: Inside Rita Simons’ surgery admissions – from £2k secret ‘facelift’ to shock hysterectomy

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.