Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway steps in as emotional Richard Madeley breaks down over heartbreaking death

Good Morning Britain viewers witnessed a deeply emotional moment in today’s episode (January 29), as presenter Richard Madeley broke down live on air while paying tribute to his late friend and television producer Stuart Prebble.

The 69-year-old host, who was presenting alongside Kate Garraway, became visibly emotional at the end of an interview with actor and broadcaster Stephen Mangan.

Stephen appeared on the show to promote the latest season of his Sky Arts series Landscape Artist of the Year.

Richard struggled to hold back tears as he spoke about his late friend (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley breaks down over death of close friend

While discussing the show’s Lake District setting, the conversation took a poignant turn as Richard brought up the death of their mutual friend Stuart. Stuart died in August 2025 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 74.

“I don’t want to finish this interview without paying tribute to a very good friend of both of us, Stuart Prebble,” Richard said, his voice cracking as he placed a hand over his heart.

Sensing his emotion, Kate gently stepped in with a soft “ahh,” giving Richard a moment to gather himself.

“He was the boss of Portrait Artist and Landscape Artist,” Richard continued. “His idea, his concept.”

“Very close to you as well,” Kate, 58, added warmly.

“I’ve known Stuart for 50 years,” Richard continued. “He passed very sadly last year. And we last met at his funeral,” he said, turning to Stephen.

Stephen nodded, reflecting on the loss. “We did. And you spoke really beautifully as well.”

Producer Stuart Prebble passed away last year from pancreatic cancer (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway steps in

“Well, I was speaking of a really beautiful man,” Richard responded. “And we miss him very much. I just thought it was something we ought to say.”

Stephen quietly echoed, “Amen.”

The moment proved too overwhelming for Richard, who then turned to Kate and asked, “Do you want to do this next bit?”

Kate, who lost her husband Derek Draper in early 2024 after his long health battle, gently stepped in to take over the segment.

“Richard, yes, I think I should,” she said, offering a reassuring smile. “Lovely person you are, lovely person,” she added, before leading into the next part of the programme.

Stuart Prebble was a beloved figure in British broadcasting, known for his creative vision and warm leadership.

In addition to Portrait Artist of the Year and Landscape Artist of the Year, he also produced hit shows including Grumpy Old Men, Three Men In A Boat, and World In Action.

