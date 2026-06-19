Maura Higgins’ appearance at Royal Ascot has quickly became the fashion talking point of the week as the former Love Island star arrived in a striking all-white look for Ladies Day. She chose a custom outfit for the famous racing event and, as a result, stood out in one of the most polished ensembles on show.

Maura wore a white dress created by London label Sabina Bilenko. The design, which she explained she helped with, featured a full, wide skirt and a buttoned bodice, which gave the outfit a classic and refined feel. She also leaned into the traditional style with puff sleeves, adding even more drama to the finished look.

Maura Higgins at Royal Ascot stuns in custom white look

The reality star completed the outfit with white opera gloves, which added a glamorous old-school touch. Of course, no Royal Ascot appearance feels complete without standout headwear. So, she finished the look with a dramatic custom hat by London-based Jane Taylor Milliner.

Maura looked amazing (Credit: Instagram / Maura Higgins)

She also paired the ensemble with matching heels from Dune, keeping the colour palette sleek and coordinated from head to toe. Altogether, the styling gave her a sophisticated and polished presence for the big day.

Sharing the look online, Maura kept her caption simple but effective. She wrote: “A vision brought to life for Royal Ascot.” That line neatly summed up the mood of the outfit, which balanced elegance, tradition and statement fashion.

And of course, fans were impressed.

Maura is known for her stunning fashion sense (Credit: IPA / SplashNews.com)

Fans gush Maura is in her princess era

One penned on social media: “A royal look for the queen that she is,” whilst another gushed: “An actual princess!!!! Get this girl her crown.”

“In her princess era,” wrote another.

“The definition of elegance. What a vision,” a fourth added.

“Classy, elegant and beautiful Maura,” chimed in a fifth.

Maura Higgins was praised for her classy style (Credit: John Rainford / SplashNews.com)

Actual royals at Royal Ascot

Maura wasn’t the only royalty in attendance at the racing event this week.

On Tuesday, the king, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, were among the royal attendees at the event in Berkshire. King Charles’ niece Zara Tindall was also in attendance alongside her husband, Mike.

Elsewhere, on Wednesday, the Princess of Wales stole the show in yellow at day two of Royal Ascot.

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