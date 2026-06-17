Mike Tindall’s ‘heartwarming’ behaviour towards King Charles caught on camera at Royal Ascot

Mike Tindall shared a sweet moment with King Charles at Royal Ascot this week as the horse racing event kicked off.

On Tuesday, the king, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, were among the royal attendees at the event in Berkshire. King Charles’ niece Zara Tindall was also in attendance alongside her husband, Mike.

In a sweet moment, Zara, 45, and Mike, 47, were seen greeting the king upon his arrival.

Mike Tindall and King Charles shared a sweet moment at Royal Ascot this week (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Mike Tindall’s ‘heartwarming’ moment with King Charles at Royal Ascot

In a video shared by HELLO!, Zara was seen approaching her uncle Charles. Stunning in a light pink dress and matching hat, Zara dipped into a perfect curtsy before giving him a kiss on the cheek.

She then gave Camilla a kiss on the cheek.

Meanwhile, Mike was seen approaching the king as he bowed to the monarch.

They then exchanged a sweet moment as they chatted away and Mike put a comforting hand on the king’s arm.

Royal fans loved seeing the moment and gushed over Mike’s bond with the royal family.

The PDA between the king and Mike is heartwarming.

One person said on X: “It’s great to see how beautiful the relationship between Charles, Zara and Mike is.”

Another added: “Mike Tindall is a great blessing to the royal family. The PDA between the king and Mike is heartwarming.”

Meanwhile, a third wrote: “I love the way Mike is so natural with his affection for our king.”

Fans gushed over the Tindalls’ bond with the king (Credit: Photo by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock)

Zara and Mike’s ‘deep affection’ for King Charles

Body language expert Darren Stanton analysed Zara and Mike’s behaviour towards the king at Ascot.

Speaking to Betfair Casino, Darren said: “Zara clearly has a fantastic relationship with the king. She can’t give him a proper hug because of her hat, but she rests a hand on his arm and he reciprocates.”

Discussing Mike’s behaviour towards Charles, Darren added: “It shows that he shares this incredibly close relationship with the king. It also shows the king’s great sense of humour.

“Before the stroke on the arm, Mike drops something as he bows to the King and Charles clearly teases him about it. The king points at what Mike drops and says something which draws a proper laugh from Mike.”

The Princess of Wales stunned in yellow on Wednesday (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Princess of Wales ‘perfect’ curtsy to King Charles

Elsewhere, on Wednesday, the Princess of Wales stole the show in yellow at day two of Royal Ascot.

Princess Catherine wowed in a bright yellow outfit outfit by Roksanda with a matching yellow hat by Jane Taylor.

In one moment at Ascot, captured by HELLO!, the Princess of Wales greeted King Charles with a traditional curtsy.

Read more: King Charles’ ‘instruction’ to royal family on palace balcony at Trooping the Colour as Princess Charlotte’s behaviour praised

After seeing Princess Catherine dip into a curtsy, one royal fan said on Instagram: “And that’s how you do a perfect curtsy!”

Another agreed, writing: “Perfect Curtsy in heels on grass!”

Meanwhile, someone else commented: “So classy!!”

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