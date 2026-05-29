Princess Andre eyeing regular role on This Morning following backlash over presenting debut

Princess Andre has revealed that she’d love to join This Morning on a regular basis after making her solo presenting debut on the show this week.

18-year-old Princess – the daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre – hosted a fashion segment on the show yesterday (May 28).

And now she’s set her sights on a return to the show, despite backlash from viewers over her presenting debut.

Princess Andre made her hosting debut on This Morning on Thursday’s show (Credit: ITV)

Princess Andre wants regular This Morning role

On Thursday’s show, Princess made her presenting debut, hosting a segment on prom dresses. During the segment, she helped three teens find the perfect dress for their prom.

Speaking to the Daily Mail hours after the show, Princess revealed: “I was nervous at first because it was my first-ever solo presenting job, but I loved it. I just winged it.”

Asked if she’d like to join the show on a more regular basis, Princess added: “If they would have me, that would be amazing!”

She also shared that her famous parents Katie and Peter were seriously impressed by her presenting debut. She said: “They both were like: ‘You’re going to smash it, just do great.’ They said I did really well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Andre (@princess_andre)

‘You did a cracking job!’

Taking to Instagram after the show, polite Princess thanked ITV for the opportunity, posting: “Wow wow wow.. thank you so much @thismorning for giving me my first solo TV presenting opportunity.”

One fan said: “I tell you what! You did a cracking job. Let’s hope they make you a regular – the show needs a young presenter.”

Another commented: “I hope Princess is on more, I love her, she’s so natural and sweet.”

‘New low’

However, on the Twitter hashtag it was sadly a different story, as This Morning viewers branded Princess’ debut as “awkward” and “cringe-worthy”.

One even said that the show had hit “a new low” by having Princess present the segment.

“That’s a new low #ThisMorning Princess Andre doing the fashion item,” they said. Another added: “What’s that sound? Oh it’s just the bottom of the barrel being scraped.”

Princess already has her own ITV2 reality show, The Princess Diaries (Credit: Splash News)

ITV backs Princess Andre

Princess is fast becoming the darling of ITV, though. She currently has her own reality show, The Princess Diaries, which has been recommissioned for series 3.

ITV has said it’ll air later this year, boosting the star’s coffers after she declared she wants to be a millionaire before she’s 20.

Read more: Paris Fury leaves son Prince mortified as she tries to set him up with Princess Andre

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