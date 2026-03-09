Princess Andre’s net worth and Instagram ‘earnings’ explained after star vowed to ‘become a millionaire’ before she hits 20

Princess Andre may only be 18, but the influencer is already building a lucrative career – with experts claiming she could earn thousands from a single Instagram post.

The teen star returns with episode two of her ITV2 series The Princess Diaries tonight (March 9). And in the episode, she views a stunning London flat worth a whopping £1.3 million.

However, according to branding expert Nick Ede, Princess could already be earning between £5,000 and £8,000 per sponsored Instagram post – meaning she may well be able to afford the luxury lifestyle she dreams of.

Tonight’s Princess Diaries sees the eldest daughter of Peter Andre and Katie Price decide she wants to move out of the family home. As a result, she views a stunning apartment in London’s Canary Wharf.

Princess learns the property costs a huge £1.3m – raising the question: how can she afford it at such a young age?

Princess Andre previously vowed to become a millionaire before she reached 20 (Credit: ITV)

Princess Andre’s net worth and how she makes her money

The star – who previously vowed to become a millionaire “by the age of 20” – appears to be well on her way to fulfilling that ambition.

She has already signed big-money deals with clothing and beauty brands. Princess is an ambassador for high street chain Superdrug, Studio London, Morphe and Revolution.

In 2024, she made her modelling debut with PrettyLittleThing after signing a four-figure deal with the brand. The star also launched her own jewellery range when she was just 16 and previously secured a book deal when she was nine.

She’s also planning on launching her own beauty range – as those who’ve binged the entire series of The Princess Diaries on ITVX will know.

Add to that her fee for filming the ITV series – which has already been commissioned for a third season – plus her social media monetisation, and Princess is already building a growing fortune.

Princess Andre is a mid-to-top tier influencer (Credit: ITV)

Princess Andre’s Instagram earnings explained

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede told us that Princess is quickly becoming a major player in the influencer world.

“Princess Andre is fast becoming the queen of social media. With nearly a million Instagram followers she can command thousands of pounds per post.

“With the new Princess Diaries season out on TV, she’s making waves in all the right places. I can see her earning between £5k and £8k per sponsored post on Instagram, with a campaign bringing in around £20k for her.

“Her followers are engaged and she’s working with younger brands to make sure everything is aligned as she builds her mini empire.”

Research online suggests similar figures. Rates for mid-to-high tier UK lifestyle influencers such as Princess range from £4k to £8k per sponsored post.

If she partners with several brands a month, Princess could reportedly earn tens of thousands of pounds through Instagram alone.

She makes her money from social media posts and brand deals, among other avenues (Credit: ITV)

Nepo baby denials and her £10k car

Princess previously denied accusations she’s a “nepo baby” after signing to the same agency as her dad Pete and brother Junior, 20.

Speaking about her famous parents, she told The Sun: “I know that’s not the case. Obviously it has helped, but if you don’t put the work in yourself, you’re not going to get anywhere.

“Their experience has helped get me to a certain point, but after that, I work for what I achieve. I’m doing that independently and people now know me as me rather than my parents’ daughter.”

She also responded to followers after showing off her £10,000 car on social media.

“To everyone out there, yes I work and yes I earn my own money which I’m super proud of and so thankful that I’m lucky enough to buy my own car.”

How much is Princess Andre actually worth?

Princess’ exact net worth isn’t publicly known, but we wouldn’t mind being a penny behind her! However, given her brand partnerships, TV work and social media earnings, she could already be building a significant fortune.

And with her eye on that £1.3m Canary Wharf flat, the teen star may be closer than ever to achieving her goal of becoming a millionaire before turning 20.

The Princess Diaries is on ITV2 tonight (March 9) at 9pm. Or stream the series now on ITVX.

Who is Princess Andre? Life and career explained Princess Andre was born on June 29 2007. She is the daughter of Peter Andre and Katie Price. She is their youngest child. The former couple also welcomed a son, Junior, on June 13, 2005. Katie and Peter split in early 2009. Their divorce was finalised later that same year. While she only has one full sibling, Princess Andre also has six half-siblings: three from Katie and three from Peter. Princess Andre’s influencer career Right now, Princess has a huge 945K followers on her Instagram account, where she has been building her influencer career. Before her sweet 16th birthday, Princess – who is now 18 years old – revealed what she wanted to do with her future during a Q&A with her followers. She told them she is seeking out “financial freedom” through her beauty and fashion brand deals, as well as her own jewellery brand. She’s also working on her own makeup line. Over the years, Princess has been signed as a brand ambassador for High Street beauty chains including Superdrug, becoming a face for the shop. She has also become an ambassador for online retailer Pretty Little Thing. ‘I want to be my own person’ Speaking to The Sun about her future, Princess admitted: “I want to achieve so many things and be my own person. It’s about taking my time and figuring it out as I go. I do know I want to be very successful. I’m going into an industry that I really enjoy. This is something I want to do.” This weekend, the second series of her ITV2 series The Princess Diaries debuts. In it, Princess continues her quest to earn a living as an influencer, and fans will also see the teen view at £1.3m flat in Canary Wharf, as the star looks to move out and forge her own path in life…

