Peter Andre and wife Emily bow out of The Princess Diaries following row as Katie Price makes shock appearance

The Princess Diaries is back on ITV2 this Sunday (March 8), with four brand-new episodes charting Princess Andre’s next chapter – but Peter and Emily Andre won’t appear.

Fans tuning in may be surprised to see the two familiar faces missing, while another makes a return… So why are Peter and Emily Andre absent from series two, and how has Katie Price ended up back on screen? Here is everything you need to know…

Princess’ show is returning this weekend (Credit: ITV)

The Princess Diaries returning to ITV2

After months of anticipation, The Princess Diaries returns to ITV2 tonight (March 8).

The first series aired in August 2025 and followed Princess as she celebrated turning 18. Across four episodes, viewers were given a glimpse into her day-to-day life, including scenes with brother Junior, dad Peter and stepmum Emily. Mum Katie also appeared briefly via video call.

Now the reality series is back for a second run, once again made up of four hour-long episodes. This time, the focus shifts further onto Princess as she continues building her career as an influencer and navigating life in the spotlight.

Princess’ new show will not feature her dad or stepmum Emily (Credit: ITV)

When does The Princess Diaries series 2 air on ITV2?

The first episode of The Princess Diaries airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2. The remaining episodes drop nightly, with the series finale airing on Wednesday night (March 11).

For those who prefer to binge, the full four-part series is also available to stream on ITVX from 8am on Sunday.

Princess will spend time with Heidi Kantona in the first episode (Credit: ITV)

What is the first episode of The Princess Diaries about?

The opening episode of The Princess Diaries sees Princess addressing the backlash that followed the first series, including headlines surrounding her parents. At the time, Princess’ TV debut was somewhat overshadowed by the scandal involving her parents. Instead of focusing on the show, reports centered on Pete appearing in the show and Katie being ‘banned’ from starring in her daughter’s series.

This time around, though, after finishing second in Tatler’s best-dressed list, Princess turns to mum Katie for fashion advice. As a result, the model appears on screen via video calls.

Viewers will also see Princess catch up with friend Heidi Katona as they chat about growing up in the public eye. The episode also features Princess and Junior taking elder brother Harvey on a fun day out together. They head to a train station to indulge Harvey in his love of trains.

Emily and Peter won’t appear on this series of the show (Credit: Splash News)

Why Peter Andre isn’t on The Princess Diaries

Although they appeared in the first series, Peter and wife Emily will not feature in the new episodes, other than during phone calls. In November 2025, it was reported that the couple had decided not to take part in series two.

“It was discussed between him [Pete] and Princess. They decided as a family that it’s better for the show to focus on Princess alone, rather than her family life,” a source told The Daily Mail at the time.

The decision followed criticism from Katie, who previously spoke out about not being included in the first series. “I have not been allowed to go on any photo shoot. No signings or Superdrug openings or anything like that. Why? Because I’m not allowed and I’m not welcome,” she said. Katie added that she felt “disrespected” and “discarded”, particularly as her daughter begins carving out a similar career.

Princess sets the record straight

Speaking in episode one, though, Princess explained: “Because of the backlash after the last series, Dad and Emily decided they didn’t want to be involved this time. That is purely because they want it to be about me and not the negative stuff the press is talking about.

“I know people have a lot to say, my mum has a lot to say sometimes, but at the end of the day, they want the best for me and their kids. It’s annoying because we [Princess and Junior] get put in the middle of it. But we talk about it like grown adults and it’s not a big deal. They’ve both said they want me to do my own thing.”

The Princess Diaries airs tonight (Sunday, March 8) from 9pm on ITV2. The full series drops on ITVX at 8am today.