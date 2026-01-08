Prince William pushes ahead with ambitious housing project despite complaints

Prince William may have only recently settled into a new home at Windsor Great Park, but his focus is already shifting to a far larger property ambition. The Prince of Wales is reportedly preparing to advance a major housing development through the Duchy of Cornwall.

New updates suggest the long discussed project is now close to entering its next phase.

Prince William’s expanding property ambitions

As Duke of Cornwall, Prince William oversees the Duchy of Cornwall. It is a vast land and property portfolio. It spans 23 counties and includes housing developments, historic buildings and commercial estates.

In 2027, the Prince is expected to push ahead with a significant new build. Reports state the Duchy plans to construct 620 homes in Shepton Mallet, Somerset.

The proposals have reportedly now been approved following lengthy negotiations. Environmental concerns had previously delayed progress. High phosphate levels in nearby waterways were a particular issue.

After months of discussions and revisions, the development is now said to be ready to move forward.

The Duchy is working alongside developer C G Fry and Son Ltd. Plans for the estate include more than just housing. A primary school, a care home and commercial units are also expected to form part of the site.

Affordable housing at the centre of plans

Reports indicate that 30 per cent of the new homes will be designated as affordable housing. This aligns with government initiatives aimed at improving access to housing across the UK.

The figure stands out. Many new developments typically allocate closer to 10 per cent of properties to affordable housing. As a result, the Duchy’s approach is likely to be welcomed in some quarters.

Unlike salaried workers, senior working royals do not receive a traditional wage. Instead, Prince William’s official and private expenses are funded through the Duchy of Cornwall.

How the Duchy funds the Prince of Wales

The Duchy is reported to provide Prince William with a private income of around £23 million a year. That money supports his charitable work, official duties and private costs.

It also covers staffing expenses for the household of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Reports suggest that team has grown slightly. Staff numbers increased from 66 to 68 in the year to April.

While the Shepton Mallet plans appear to be progressing, the Duchy’s property work has not been without controversy.

Criticism of Duchy developments

In Dorset, residents living near Poundbury have previously raised concerns. Some told The Telegraph they felt misled about the future of their surroundings.

They said homes were sold with the promise of open countryside views. New developments and tree planting have since altered that landscape.

Some residents accused the Duchy of being “arrogant”. Others said communication had been poor.

Andrew Cook, a retired business adviser, claimed the Duchy “didn’t communicate with us” and was “completely intransigent”. He added, “It’s so frustrating, the Duchy are so difficult – there is no common sense.”

As Prince William’s latest housing plans progress, attention will remain on how the Duchy balances ambition with local concerns.

Kensington Palace has been contacted for comment.

