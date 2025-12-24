Prince Harry photographed on surprise pre-Christmas outing with California firefighters

Prince Harry was photographed meeting with firefighters yesterday on a surprise pre-Christmas outing.

The royal met with former-inmates who are offering their service to fight against the wildfires that devastate California.

The Duke of Sussex spent time at the Ventura Training Center of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, an organisation aimed at “ending mass incarceration in California”.

The centre aims to help former inmates build better lives upon release.

The prince met with formerly incarcerated men and women who now help battle the devastating wildfires that tear through California.

During Harry’s visit, where he shared stories with and shook hands with the firefighters, the organisation shared photos of Harry and his time with the members of CAL FIRE and the California Conservation Corps.

They penned alongside the photos: “Service has the power to transform lives. This week at the Ventura Training Center, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, spent time with formerly incarcerated firefighters — men who protected our communities during wildfire season and are now continuing that service through long-term careers in fire service.”

“Alongside this work, they are also doing the deep work of healing, supported by the Anti-Recidivism Coalition’s wraparound services, life-skills training and reentry support,” the post continued.

“Thank you, Prince Harry, for taking the time to meet with our men and hear their stories. Their pride, leadership and commitment are a testament to what’s possible when opportunity meets purpose.”

As per reports, as of January 2025, nearly 30% of California’s wildfire force was made up of prisoners.

Their role usual means they battle the fires with chainsaws and hand tools by clearing trees to starve the flames of fuels.

Inmate firefighters make just $0.16 to $0.74 an hour, as per people.

Their maximum daily earnings are between $5.80 to $10.24.

They also receive a daily food budget of $4 per day.

Upon release, some are able to pursue the career full-time as firefighters and first responders.

The Anti-Recidivism Coalition is helping many work toward this goal.

Harry and Meghan’s gesture doing the LA wildfires

As the fires ravaged Los Angeles back in January, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in Montecito, were seen handing out food and essentials and meeting with firefighters.

Later in the year, at the Living Legends of Aviation ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Harry paid tribute to those bravely battling the fires.

“There are moments in life that reveal a great deal about who we are — not just as individuals, but as a people. Moments that test our courage, compassion and our commitment to one another. And time and again, what I’ve seen — what the world sees — is that first responders rise to that challenge every single time, yet we rarely get the chance to thank them,” he said.

Prince Harry’s tribute to firefighters

Harry went on to pay tribute to those fighting the fires from above.

He gave a special mention to the aerial crew, likely due to his respect and understanding of their work, as he was formerly a helicopter pilot in the British Army Air Corps.

He said: “This past January, when fires swept through over 50 square miles of Los Angeles County — threatening homes, businesses, communities — we saw that spirit in action. We saw courage. We saw commitment. And we saw an extraordinary group of men and women take to the skies, also risking their lives to protect people they would never meet.

“This community doesn’t ask for attention or recognition. They don’t ask for praise. But tonight we’re gonna give it to them regardless because in my experience, it’s the people who don’t expect it or ask for it, that need and appreciate it the most.”

