Pregnant Oti Mabuse makes sad confession on new podcast: ‘I just can’t do the job anymore’

Pregnant Oti Mabuse has candidly opened up about the “really tough” start of her second pregnancy.

The TV favourite announced earlier this month that she was expecting her second baby with her husband Marius Iepure. The couple are already parents to their daughter, who was born in 2023.

And during a recent appearance on a podcast, an “exhausted” Oti spoke about the struggles she’s faced so far in her pregnancy.

Oti revealed her pregnancy this month (Credit: YouTube)

Pregnant Oti Mabuse makes candid confession

Strictly star Oti recently appeared on the Table Manners podcast. And the conversation soon turned to the topic of Oti’s upcoming bundle of joy. “How are you feeling?” asked host Jessie Ware, to which Oti admitted: “Exhausted!”

She explained: “The first three months felt like I signed up for the London marathon.

“I would wake up and I’d have to call my agent, ‘I’m like just can’t do the job anymore I’m so exhausted.'”

The TV star then noted how hard it was when nobody knew she was pregnant. She shared: “And you can’t tell anyone. So when you’re vomiting people just think you’re hungover.”

It was really, really tough.

Oti continued: “So it was really, really tough but I got over it now.”

When asked when she is due Oti revealed November. She added: “So I have to beg my mum to come.”

Talking about her two-and-half-year-old daughter, Oti also shared: “She understands. We kind of let her know. She walks past me and she touches my belly and she goes ‘hi baby!'”

She’s expecting her second child with Marius (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Oti’s baby news

Oti revealed her pregnancy news earlier this month. The Loose Women star shared an adorable photo to Instagram showing herself with her growing bump on display in a tight orange dress.

Fellow dancer Marius smiled lovingly at Oti as he cradled her bump. Meanwhile, the couple’s daughter could be seen reaching up to touch Oti’s bump too. Above the family was a board that read: “Baby number 2.”

She captioned the post: “Plot twist…

“We thought we had our hands full already, but life had even bigger plans. Baby No. 2 is joining the dance party, and our hearts (and house) are about to get a whole lot fuller.”

Read more: Concerns for Oti Mabuse as she reveals ‘heartbreak’ and ‘tears’ in cryptic post with husband

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