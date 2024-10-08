Phillip Schofield ‘issued warning to ITV’ before skipping the queue at Queen’s lying-in-state with Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield reportedly issued ITV with a warning over ‘skipping’ the queue at the late Queen’s lying-in-state.

The presenter, 62, no longer works for the broadcaster. Last year, he exited This Morning and ITV after admitting to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

Months before, Phil and his former co-star Holly Willoughby faced immense backlash over their attendance to see the Queen lying-in-state.

Phillip Schofield ‘warning’ to ITV

The This Morning hosts visited Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth – who died on September 8, 2022.

He made it quite clear in no uncertain terms that it was a bad idea.

However, Holly and Phillip faced accusations of skipping the queue after they went through via the media area. Members of the public, as well as celebs including David Beckham and Susanna Reid, queued for hours to see the Queen’s coffin.

Now, according to a source, Phil had warned ITV before the backlash.

Phillip Schofield news

The Mirror claims that a friend of Phillip said: “He made it quite clear in no uncertain terms that it was a bad idea and would be interpreted the wrong way.”

Speaking about Phil’s recent TV return to Channel 5’s Cast Away, the friend added: “So much Phillip needed to get off his chest on Cast Away appears to be justified and was not the ‘poor me’ it was accused of.

“He couldn’t have been more remorseful of his mistake and addressed that numerous times. But did he deserve that trip under the bus? He has been pleased by the reaction and just wants people to make their own minds up by watching all three episodes.”

‘Queuegate’ saga

Meanwhile, at the time of ‘Queuegate’, Holly and Phil addressed their actions on This Morning. Holly said: “The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back, in contrast, those paying respects walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause.

“None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue. No one filed past the Queen.

“We, of course, respected those rules. However, we realise that it may have looked like something else.”

