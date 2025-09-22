Peter Andre expresses serious concerns following sudden death: ‘I’m scared for my children’

Singer Peter Andre has admitted he is “scared” for his children as “everything comes to a head” around the world.

Recently, right-wing personality Charlie Kirk was killed in a shooting over in the US. The event has caused shockwaves on an international scale, with Question Time viewers and even The Chase’s Anne Hegerty weighing in on the assassination.

Now, Peter is making his feelings known, as he reveals that the political unrest is making him scared for his family.

Peter admitted that he’s ‘worried’ for his kids (Credit: Splash News)

Peter Andre ‘scared’ in wake of Charlie Kirk murder

Writing in his New! magazine column, Peter said: “The world seems like a very scary, dark place right now. From the murder of politician Charlie Kirk – no matter what you think about his politics – to unrest, demonstrations and wars in various places.

“It scares me, but it makes me more scared for my children – for the world they’re growing up in. It does feel like everything is coming to a head. I really hope not.”

Peter has five children. 20-year-old Junior and Princess Andre, 18, from his marriage to Katie Price, and Amelia, 11, Theo, eight, and baby Arabella from his current marriage to Emily MacDonagh.

Peter shares three young children with second wife Emily (Credit: Splash News)

‘It never gets any easier’

Also in his column, Peter talked about his sister Debbie’s recent visit to the UK. Debbie currently takes care of Peter’s parents, including his mother Thea, who has Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

He said: “It was sad when Debbie flew back to Oz and we had to say our goodbyes, but at least I know she’ll be there helping to keep an eye on Mum and Dad. Mum’s not great, and though I know she’s only going to get worse, it never gets any easier.”

