Earlier this week, The Chase star Anne Hegerty caused widespread outcry with her posts on X about the death of Charlie Kirk.

Now, she’s issued an even wilder statement, and called people who disagreed with her original opinions “idiots”.

Anne Hegerty has been vocal about the Charlie Kirk case on X (Credit: Splash News)

The Chase star Anne Hegerty wants killer of Charlie Kirk to get ‘death penalty’

The TV star, who is best known as The Governess on the ITV show, quoted a comedy sketch about the purported overuse of qualifiers by left-leaning social media users who are posting about Charlie Kirk’s death.

In response to this, Anne Hegerty tweeted: “I hope Tyler Robinson gets the death penalty — IS THAT CLEAR ENOUGH FOR YOU?”

She then added “#idiots” to the end of her post.

Tyler Robinson is the man accused of killing right-wing personality Charlie Kirk in a violent shooting on September 10. He has been charged with capital murder and is currently in police custody awaiting trial.

I hope Tyler Robinson gets the death penalty IS THAT CLEAR ENOUGH FOR YOU #idiots https://t.co/mcbw75CdZt — Anne Hegerty (@anne_hegerty) September 17, 2025

Followers react

Once again, users were outraged by Anne’s post, with one writing: “The whole reaction to all of this is so insane that well-liked quiz show/light entertainment personalities here in England are calling for the death penalty.”

“For a lady who is very intelligent, I expected more from you,” a second added. “Please do better.”

“No room for the death penalty in any civilised country,” a third opined. “Only in failed states like the US.”

A fourth commenter predicted: “I think someone will be chasing her job on TV very soon.”

Charlie Kirk died on September 10 (Credit: Splash News)

What else did Anne say?

Earlier this week, Anne attracted controversy by making an X post about Charlie’s death.

She wrote: “I had never heard of Charlie Kirk before Wednesday night. Had we met, my end of the conversation would have been ‘You just said WHAT?’ and ‘Scuse me, those are my FRIENDS you’re talking about.’ I join Bernie Sanders in deploring his murder.”

However, the post didn’t go down well with other users on the platform, with many calling it “distasteful” and “misinformed”.

After sparring with some users in the replies, Anne shared a second post, which read: “You know, Americans, this kind of hair-trigger angriness and sensitivity and telling people to stop talking is exactly why you get people doing this sort of thing in the first place. Why not try taking the temperature down a bit?”

This comes after Fiona Bruce also faced online backlash in a special episode of Question Time due to comments made about Kirk’s death — or, more specifically, her “patronising” explanations to viewers.

