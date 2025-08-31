The Chase star Anne Hegerty previously made a brutal swipe at a former flame in a shock sex confession.

The brainiac has been a staple on screens for years, appearing in the likes of I’m A Celeb and Beat The Chasers – which returns to screens today (August 31).

Away from the TV shows, Anne usually keeps he personal life private, but a few years back she opened up about a past romance with someone she had “fancied for years”.

Unfortunately for him, Anne soon realised he wasn’t the one for her…

The Chase star Anne Hegerty’s ‘longest’ romance

In an interview from 2019, Anne recalled the “longest” relationship she had with a man, whom she met at Mastermind Club.

“I’d fancied him for years and we were together for four months,” Anne told The Sun.

However, it wasn’t all that it cracked up to be as Anne admitted she felt “suffocated” despite him living in Brighton while she resided in Manchester.

The Chase star then went on to make a brutal swipe at her ex regarding their sex life.

Anne’s sex confession

“And sex was always better in my head, I felt like I was somewhere else while it was happening. It made me realise I needed space both mentally and physically in life, and I can’t make it work,” Anne candidly shared.

As for any new romances, Anne said at the time: “I don’t think I ever will. I still get attracted to people but having a relationship isn’t fair on the other person.”

Anne ‘can’t hold down relationships’

Meanwhile, last year, Anne opened up about her love life and explained why she doesn’t have a partner.

Speaking to Bella magazine, Anne was asked if she’s tried dating apps. The star said she hasn’t “because I’m afraid I might end up having to have a boyfriend”.

When asked if she doesn’t want a boyfriend, Anne explained: “I can’t hold down relationships – I know I can’t. My longest one was for four months. He lived in Brighton, and I lived in Manchester, and even then, I felt this is a bit pressured. He was a lovely bloke though.”

Watch Anne on Beat The Chases on Sunday (August 31) at 8:00pm on ITV1.

