Peter Andre baby news: Katie Price enjoys ‘family time’ amid ex-husband’s new arrival

Katie Price has spoken out after her ex-husband Peter Andre announced the birth of his new baby.

Pete, 51, welcomed his third child, a baby girl, this week. The singer shares the tot with NHS doctor wife Emily, who he married in 2015. Pete and Emily already already have two children together, Theo, aged six, and Amelie, nine.

Peter also has two older children, Princess, 16, and son Junior, 18, with ex-wife Katie. The former glamour model was married to Peter from 2005 to 2009.

And now, hours after Pete confirmed his new arrival, ex-Katie has broken her silence and told fans she was enjoying some “family time”.

Katie has broken her silence after ex Pete welcomed his new baby

Peter Andre baby news: Katie Price breaks silence

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday (April 3) Katie shared a snow from the cinema. It seems The Pricey had treated the kids to watch the new Kung Fu Panda 4 flick.

In the caption, Kate penned: “Family time at the cinema, not my kind of film but kids love it.”

The Pricey took to her social media

Emily and Peter Andre welcome third baby

Peter announced the wonderful news on Instagram, saying: “Just minutes old…… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy.

“Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier. Only thing is…. She has no name yet. Help!

“Thanks to all the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton. You were incredible. And Emily’s parents, whom I adore. You have both been incredible. I’m so happy. Just off to hold her. Thanks everyone for reading.”

View this post on Instagram

Katie Price and JJ Slater

Meanwhile mum-of-five Katie is now dating Married at First Sight UK star JJ Slater. Sharing a photo with JJ on Instagram recently, Katie gushed: “They say things happen for a reason, the unexpected happened. Fate. Ticks every box. You have proved to me you are a real gentleman and completely accept me for me.”

JJ commented: “Fate…thank you so much for being you.”

