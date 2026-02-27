‘It was so special!’ Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał reveal ‘truth’ behind O2 dance following shock ‘kiss’

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal have finally spoken out about their steamy O2 dance last year, where videos showed the pair sharing a kiss, sparking relationship rumours.

For ages, Pete and Jowita have been swarmed with romance rumours. When they were on Strictly Come Dancing together, many thought they were more than friends. And now, even though time has passed, a lot of rumours still surround them.

But last year, Pete and his best pal Sam Thompson, brought their podcast, Staying Relevant, to the O2 for a live performance. And during the show, Pete and Jowita performed a beautiful dance – and appeared to share a kiss at the end.

Immediately after the performance, social media went wild with many people believing Pete and Jowita must be in a relationship now. However, their hopes were dashed when Pete revealed it was all part of the performance. And now, both him and Jowita have opened up about the dance.

Pete and Jowita met a year ago (Credit: YouTube)

Pete and Jowita speak about their O2 dance

Jowita joined Pete on the latest episode of the Staying Relevant podcast, while Sam was out recovering from his vocal surgery. And the pair wasted no time in discussing how important their O2 dance was. And this latest update comes after Pete broke his silence on rumours he was engaged..

Reading out fan questions, Pete asked: “Did the O2 dance on the night go exactly as planned or did anything go wrong that the fans don’t know about?”

Both of them immediately confirmed that things did in fact go wrong. But they were able to just go with it, despite being “petrified”.

Pete explained: “I was absolutely petrified. That’s probably the most petrified I have ever been. I was more nervous about the dance at the O2 rather than the rest of the show.”

The pair discussed how “everything could’ve gone wrong” as Jowita dropped down from above, and had to swing in the air, while Pete got ready to catch her.

Pete admitted: “I was panicking. I went into panic mode because I thought I’m going to [bleep] this up.” But that’s when Jowita decided to tell him the “truth about the O2”.

She said: “Do you want to know the truth about the O2? I was panicking as well,” leaving Pete completely shocked. “I’m hanging up from a piece of fabric, and if I’m not at the perfect angle then you’re not going to catch me. We’re both going to fall and roll over.”

Pete responded: “I didn’t know that you were panicking as well. Because I have never seen you panic.” The former TOWIE star went on to admit the dance was “special” for him, as it was the dance they had planned to do if they made it to the Strictly final, and when things started going wrong he was “surprised” they even managed to do it.

Pete found the dance ‘so special’ (Credit: YouTube)

Why the O2 dance was ‘so special’ for Pete

Jowita agreed that the night was just as special for her as it was for Pete Wicks. While the pair didn’t directly mention their ‘kiss’, they made it clear the whole thing was choreographed ages ago – and would’ve been performed on Strictly.

She explained: “That was the best night ever in my life. That was the most important – the most proud moment of my career as a dancer.

Pete gushed: “It was one of those things, we’ve never spoken about it publicly, you and I. But, it was a really, really special moment for you and I to be able to do that. And the reason I was so genuinely [bleep]ing nervous is because of all the things we have done – Strictly was amazing. I loved the whole thing because I got to do it with you. And you dragged me through it.

But it was a competition, and it was kind of like a job. Like I had to do it. But I didn’t have to do the O2. I chose to do the O2. I chose to do it with you because you mean so much to me. And you had already choreographed the whole thing, because you believed we would get to the final. And I wasn’t good enough, I didn’t get you there. So, I wanted to be able to do that so we had the whole thing together.”

