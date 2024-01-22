Paul O’Grady’s husband delights fans with family update as he shares a ‘newfound love’

The husband of Paul O’Grady has shared a family update almost a year after the star’s death.

Andre Portasio took to Paul’s Instagram account to share some news about their dogs with their fans.

Andre shared a picture of their dogs Arthur and Sausage cuddled up on a chair together.

Husband of Paul O’Grady shares sweet family update

In the caption, Andre explained that Arthur has discovered a “newfound love”. He wrote: “A newfound love. Arthur has decided to dump Nancy (she might be a bit too old for him now) and has taken a shy on Sausage.

“He simply doesn’t leave her sight. #puppylove.”

Fans were thrilled to have an update on the couple’s dogs following Paul’s death. One person gushed in the comments: “Both adorable dogs. No doubt they miss him terribly, just like we all miss Paul.”

Another wrote: “So lovely to hear about Paul’s friends, thank you. My tummy did a somersault as Paul’s name came up but soon realised it was you, his beloved husband, keeping us all informed. Thank you, hope you are doing okay Andre, take care.”

Someone else added: “What a lovely photo. That would have made Paul smile.”

Paul O’Grady died last March (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

When did Paul O’Grady die?

Paul died on March 28, 2023. At the time, Andre said For the Love of Dogs host Paul died “unexpectedly” but “peacefully”.

It was later confirmed that Paul died from “sudden cardiac arrhythmia”.

In October 2023, Andre opened up about Paul’s final hours. At a memorial service for Paul, Andre reportedly said: “We’d had a very ordinary day. Just watching TV together at home, when Paul said he wanted to make a ‘cup of tea’. And that was our ­little code for rolling a spliff.

“So Paul went to the kitchen to make a cup of tea, brought it back, lit it and started smoking it. And that was our last time together, the last thing we did. He passed away there in his chair.”

Paul’s fans were thrilled to have an update on his beloved dogs (Credit: ITV)

Paul was known for his many TV shows. His ITV hit programme, For the Love of Dogs, won over viewers each week during its airing.

Recent reports have claimed that Alison Hammond could be in the running to taken over the hosting role from Paul.

A source told the Mirror: “Paul is obviously irreplaceable but they believe that not only does Alison bring some of Paul’s trademark self-deprecating humour to proceedings, but that she can also make it her own, just as Paul did.”

