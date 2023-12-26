The celebrity world has said goodbye to many famous faces, with too many sad deaths in 2023.

Here, ED! remembers the stars and celebs we’ve loved and lost this year.

Mystic Meg passed away age 80

Legendary astrologer Mystic Meg died aged 80 in the early morning of March 9.

A month prior, she was sent to St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, with flu. “Nobody came close to Meg in that respect. She was followed by millions in this country and also around the world,” her agent, Dave Shapland, shared.

“She even became part of the English language – if a politician, somebody from showbiz or ordinary people in the street are asked a tricky question they will say ‘Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?””He then added: “It shows what an impact she made.”

Paul O’Grady died in March (Credit: YouTube)

Paul O’Grady died age 67

National treasure Paul O’Grady died at age 67 on March 29.

His husband, André Portasio, announced the news to fans. “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening,” his husband shared in a statement.

He also added: “He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.”

Paul Cattermole was just 46 (Credit: ITV)

S Club star Paul Cattermole died age 46

Following the announcement of an S Club reunion, singer Paul Cattermole suddenly died at age 46 on May 18.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole,” a statement read. The following month, it was then revealed that he had died of heart-related issues. “I can confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded,” a spokeswoman also told The Sun.

Strictly stars paid tribute to Len Goodman after he died in a hospice (Credit: BBC)

Len Goodman passed away age 78

Strictly star Len Goodman passed away on April 22, aged 78. At the time of his death, it was announced that he died “peacefully over the weekend surrounded by his family”.

In October, it was then confirmed that Len had metastatic prostate cancer. In 2009, he had a tumour removed from his prostate. However, it was reported that the cancer spread to Len’s bones.

Peter was a regular on BBC’s The Royle Family (Credit: BBC)

Emmerdale legend Peter Martin died age 82

Peter Martin, who famously played Len Reynolds in the soap opera Emmerdale, died at age 82 on April 19.

The actor also found fame in BBC’s sitcom The Royle Family, playing neighbour Joe Carroll. While his death was well-documented, a cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Maria played Lena on Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Maria Charles passed away age 93

Actress Maria Charles died at age 93 on April 21.

The actress was probably best known for playing Lena Thistlewood in the long-running ITV soap Coronation Street. She also appeared in the likes of Hot Fuzz and Skins, and as well as her TV work, she was a well-known West End stage star.

Her cause of death is unknown.

Tina died of natural causes (Credit: ITV)

Music icon Tina Turner died age 83

The legendary performer Tina Turner died on May 26 at age 83.

The Simply The Best chart-topper died of natural causes at her home in Switzerland. “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” a statement read. It then added: “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Meg Johnson starred in Emmerdale for 17 years before disappearing from screens (Credit: ITV)

Meg Johnson died age 86

Emmerdale star Meg Johnson, who played Pearl Ladderbanks in the soap era, died at the age of 86 on July 1.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that actress Meg Johnson passed away peacefully yesterday evening surrounded by her family,” a statement read. “Meg had dementia for the last few years, but battled on personally and professionally regardless. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her,” it then concluded.

Tony was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016 (Credit: YouTube)

Tony Bennett died age 96

American jazz singer Tony Bennett died on July 21 aged 96. The legendary musician was one of the last of America’s great crooners.

He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016 but didn’t tell the public about his diagnosis until five years later. His publicist confirmed he died in his hometown of New York.

An outpouring of grief was sparked as a result of Sinead’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sinead O’Connor died age 56

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor died at age 56 on July 26.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” her family shared in a statement. Sinead’s death was also announced 18 months after her 17-year-old son Shane died.

“Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare. Condolences to her family, her friends, and all who loved her music,” one fan commented as a result of her death.

As of writing, a cause of her death has yet to be revealed.

Matthew died aged 54 (Credit: ABC News / YouTube)

Matthew Perry

Friends icon Matthew died back in October aged just 54. At the time, authorities initially believed that Matthew had drowned.

But a full toxicology review published in December found that ketamine did contribute to his death – despite his loved ones insisting that he was clean and sober leading up to his death.

The Emmerdale star died this year (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity deaths 2023: Steve Halliwell

In December, Emmerdale legend Steve Halliwell also passed away this year – he was 77.

In a statement, the soap said: “It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that Emmerdale can confirm that Steve Halliwell, our beloved Zak Dingle, has peacefully passed away.”

Although his cause of death has not been revealed, Steve underwent a secret health battle in 2018 after a mysterious absence from screens.

The actor shot to fame on Brookside (Credit: BBC)

Dean Sullivan

Dean Sullivan, who starred in Brookside, sadly passed away in November aged 68. He appeared on the soap between 1986 and 2003 and played Jimmy Corkhill.

What’s more, the actor’s death comes just five years after his prostate cancer diagnosis.

The Harry Potter legend died this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sir Michael Gambon

Sir Michael Gambon died at the age of 82 in September – leaving fans of Harry Potter legend heartbroken. The actor was best known for his role as Albus Dumbledore in the iconic film franchise.

His family announced his death. They also said he died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his side.

Lisa Marie Presley died age 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of legend Elvis Presley, also died this year. She passed away at age 64 on January 12.

A cardiac arrest caused by a “small bowel obstruction” was the reason for the mum of four’s death.

