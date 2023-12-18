Corrie and Roly Polys star Mo Moreland dies aged 87 as tributes pour in: ‘Can’t believe she’s gone’

Roly Polys star Mo Moreland has sadly died aged 87 after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

The actress was best known for being the lead dancer in the comedy dance troupe The Roly Polys. The group frequently used to perform with Les Dawson back in the 1980s.

But this week it was announced that Mo, who was originally from Sheffield, had passed away.

Mo Moreland death: Comic performer passes away aged 87

The news of Mo’s death was confirmed on Monday (December 18). It is said the entertainer died at a nursing home on the Fylde coast.

Tracy, Les Dawson’s widow, said: “We are devastated. Mo lived with my daughter Charlotte and I and helped me bring Charlotte up. She was a great comfort when I lost less and I will really miss her.”

Meanwhile, reality star Charlotte Dawson also shared her sadness over Mo’s death. Taking to her own Instagram she penned a heartbreaking caption alongside snaps of the pair over the years.

“I’ve been putting off posting this as didn’t really want it to be real… I’ve been dreading the day my whole life.. but it was always going to come,” she said.

Charlotte went on: “My Mo, my beautiful Mo has sadly passed away but very peacefully on Friday. For those who don’t know Mo, she has been suffering with Alzheimer’s for the last 10 years in a home.

“She is now finally at peace and back with my dad & her Roy. What an icon, what a woman, what a talent.”

She added: “You were a massive part of my life & I’m so happy I have so many incredible memories!!”

Who was Mo Moreland?

A born entertainer, Mo was just 4ft 11in tall but she was a skilled tap dancer. She shot to fame in the 1980s when she joined The Roly Polys where she toured the world.

She also had appearances on TV shows such as Blankety Blank, Bullseye and Game for a Laugh. In 1976, she had a stint on Coronation Street playing a character who attempted to purchase clothes in Sylvia’s Separates.

Mo was married to Roy Moreland from 1959 until his death in 2001.

Tributes pour in for Mo

Fans were quick to send their tributes to Mo.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “RIP,” followed by a crying emoji. Someone else added: “Hopefully The Roly Polys will somehow find a way to carry on without her. Can’t believe she’s gone. RIP Mo Moreland.”

