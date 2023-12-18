Coronation Street spoilers: Carla’s nephew arrives

Our Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas and New Year can reveal that Carla Connor’s estranged nephew Bobby comes to stay.

Carla’s unexpected visitor follows a tumultuous Christmas for Carla – having just separated from husband Peter. Will Bobby be just the tonic that Carla needs – or just something else to stress her out?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this story in full below.

Peter is gone… but there’s more in store for Carla (Credit: ITV)

Roy worries as Carla reveals split from Peter

As the story begins, Carla reveals that she and Peter have separated – and that he’s left Weatherfield. This news leaves Roy feeling concerned for Carla.

She tells him that she’s going to work and hurries out. On her way out, she almost knocks over a lad called Bobby over, by the factory steps.

But who is Bobby, and what does he want from Carla?

Bobby reveals that he’s Carla’s nephew… and he wants to stick around (Credit: ITV)

Carla’s nephew reveals his identity

Later that day, Bobby pops by the Street Cars flat. Expecting a pizza delivery, Carla buzzes him in.

However, she gets a shock when Bobby reveals that he’s actually brother Rob Donovan’s son – and her nephew. Bobby tries to spin a sob story, but Rob phones her and tells her what Bobby is up to.

Carla tells Bobby that he can stay for a few weeks, so long as he plays by her rules. Bobby is overjoyed.

Carla realises that Bobby is here to stay (Credit: ITV)

Bobby’s going nowhere soon

Later, as Carla and Bobby head out of the flat, a van pulls up. When the driver opens the van doors, Bobby sees all of his possessions inside and realises that his mother must have sent them on.

As Carla despairs that he’s here to stay, Simon offers up his bedroom and says that he’ll go stay at his mother’s instead.

Later, Carla finds Bobby chatting up Debbie in the Chariot Square bar. She drags him home.

Can Carla get Bobby’s behaviour under control?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you excited for Bobby’s arrival onto the Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!