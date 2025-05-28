In the latest Paul Danan news, an inquest has revealed that the TV actor was found on his sofa by a friend at the time of his death.

The former Hollyoaks star was announced dead at age 46 in January. Following an inquest, it was revealed at Bristol’s Avon Coroner’s Court two months later that he died from a cocktail of drugs, including cocaine and heroin.

However, new tragic details have since been unveiled.

Paul died in January (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Paul Danan found dead on his sofa

Friends of Paul around the time of his death were concerned about the actor. After not being able to get hold of him for two days, they decided to get a ladder to look through an open window. A neighbour ended up entering his home to find him.

The friend found Paul, who was already dead, sitting slumped at the edge of his sofa. The television was still on.

In May 2024, a GP received a letter informing him that Paul had suffered a non-intentional overdose and spent time in intensive care. Paul planned to use methadone. However, Paul repeatedly used crack cocaine and heroin. That said, it has been reported that Paul had no intention to end his life, making his overdose accidental.

Paul’s neighbour, Melissa Crooks, was the last person to see him alive and noticed he hadn’t checked his WhatsApp since the time she left him at his flat.

Coroner Debbie Rrookes told the court in Bristol that she does “not have any evidence before me that Paul planned to take his own life”.

Paul was found dead on his sofa (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Paul was a beacon of light’

When the sad news broke, Paul’s management shared a statement. They said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of @pauldanan at just 46 years old.”

The statement added: “Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many. His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.”

It concluded: “During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time.”

Prior to his death, Paul had many well-documented health issues. He also had a colourful love life, where he dated many famous faces from Kelly Brook and Katie Price.

Paul was also a fixture on reality TV, starring on shows from Celebrity Love Island to Celebrity Coach Trip. In 2017, he appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and became the fifth housemate evicted.

