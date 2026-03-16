Paris Fury reveals concerns over 16-year-old daughter Venezuela’s appearance ahead of wedding

Paris Fury has opened up about her worries for daughter Venezuela as she prepares to walk down the aisle.

Venezuela is just 16 years old but will be tying the knot with fiancé Noah Price, 17, in the coming months.

The couple are in the middle of planning lavish wedding after Noah popped the question on her 16th birthday.

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But her daughter getting married so young isn’t Paris’ big concern.

Paris Fury has shared her concerns for 16-year-old daughter Venezuela (Credit: ITV)

She is actually worried about something else regarding her impressionable teenage daughter.

Paris Fury shares concerns for Venezuela

Ahead of the big day, Paris has opened up in a new interview about cosmetic procedures.

At 36, the mum-of-seven is so far staying clear of any tweakments and anti-wrinkle jabs.

Paris also made a vow to herself in her 20s to never go under the knife to change her appearance.

The star needed an operation after falling ill and made a promise to “never be put to sleep” for cosmetic surgery.

But Paris is worried about Venezuela.

She is ensuring to reinforce that she doesn’t need to change her appearance ahead of her Big Day and that a “bit of lipstick and touch of blusher” is enough.

Paris tells OK!: “I’m trying to instil this in my daughter, Venezuela.

“She’s 16 and I don’t want her in this age of girls as young as 14, getting lip fillers and things following suit.

“What happened to growing old gracefully? Everyone wants to look younger than they are.”

Venezuela’s 16 bridesmaids

Paris, her champion boxer husband Tyson and their brood recently wrapped a new series of At Home With the Furys.

The show is due to return to Netflix in the coming months.

It is hoped Venezuela’s engagement to Noah will feature in the fly-on-the-wall reality series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelafuryofficial)

The teenager, who is Paris and Tyson’s eldest child, got engaged to Noah at her birthday party in September last year.

Paris and Tyson, 37, insist they are “happy” for their daughter, as her plans to wed so young is in keeping with their Traveller traditions.

Paris herself was just 17 when she got engaged to her now-husband.

Just four days ago, Venezuela shared a video as she gifted her 16 bridesmaids with ‘bridesmaid proposal’ boxes.

The small boxes were adorned with a light blue heart-shaped balloon and packed with expensive make-up.

Inside the lid, there was a message that read: “Will you be my bridesmaid?”

Followers spotted Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s three-year-old daughter Bambi in the Instagram footage.

Bambi is Venezuela and her siblings’ cousin. She will be a bridesmaid at the wedding.

Paris commented on the Instagram video, gushing: “I loved all the little ones’ faces. 16 bridesmaidS…roll on the planning!”

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