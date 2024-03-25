Oti Mabuse addresses baby number two as sister Motsi urges: ‘Just do it and you’re done!’

Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse has addressed having another baby on Instagram.

Former Strictly star Oti and her husband Marius Iepure welcomed their daughter into the world last December.

Oti, 33, confirmed the happy news on Christmas Day in an Insta post showing her and Marius posing in festive onesies as Oti cradled their newborn.

However, just a few months on, her sister Motsi Mabuse has apparently suggested Oti might consider getting pregnant again.

Oti Mabuse latest baby news

Sharing a funny clip on her Instagram account of a gorilla appearing stunned on Sunday (March 24), Oti joked her Strictly judge sis was hopeful of another niece or nephew in the future.

Her upload contained the set up, as if her sibling was offering her point of view: “Motsi: Now that your baby can sit up I think it is time you go for baby number two.”

In the caption Oti wrote, adding three laughing emojis: “Aunty @motsimabuse for you!!!”

Meanwhile, Motsi seemed to endorse the post, commenting underneath alongside four crying laughing emojis: “I mean it. Just do it!!!! And you’re done.”

Motsi also re-shared the gag in an Insta Story with the added comment: “Let’s go.”

Oti’s followers had a mixed reaction to the post – some were amused, some related their own experiences of having children in relatively quick succession, and some were horrified by the prospect.

“At least until baby walks, not just sitting,” one commenter chuckled.

“Yep. 16 months apart and done. First year is the toughest,” detailed a second.

And a third objected: “Hell no. Too soon. Get used to the first and let your body recover.”

Oti and Marius married in 2014 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Oti Mabuse husband

Since becoming a mum, Oti has wowed fans with her post-pregnancy appearance – but she has also opened up about the difficulties her family have endured following the birth.

Oti and Marius’ little one spent six weeks in intensive care, and Oti also found out she had undetected sepsis.

You don’t always have that as a new mum.

She reflected in February: “The NHS gave us a therapist so we had someone to come in and check on our wellbeing and mental health and talk to us. You don’t always have that as a new mum.”

