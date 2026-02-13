Olly Murs issues health update following four operations as he reveals ‘severity’ of his condition: ‘Everything has changed’

Olly Murs has given his fans an update on his health, as the 41-year-old singer opened up on his knee pain following four surgeries.

Since 2019, Olly Murs has undergone four different operations on his knee. But it appears the whole situation was much worse than he ever revealed to the world.

He has previously opened up on how he had to undergo multiple hours of surgery. And late Thursday evening (February 12), he posted an update on Instagram, as he went for another MRI.

Olly’s pain was ‘severe’ (Credit: YouTube)

Olly Murs shares knee update

The former X Factor star – who was on The Masked Singer last week – shared a series of images including him at the MRI machine, and the X-ray of his knees.

Alongside the photos, Olly penned: “Today, I went for an MRI check-up on my knee. A lot of you probably don’t know how bad it actually was… the severity of it and the complications over the last seven years.

“Four operations later, countless hours, days and months of rehab, with plenty of down days! I can honestly say the last three years have been unreal.”

But thankfully, it seems Olly is finally on the mend, as he updated his fans on the good news.

He continued: “The work I put in during that period, everything has changed everything. Day-to-day life feels amazing again. Performing on stage is another level. And most importantly, running after Madi.

“Yeah, I still get the odd arthritic niggle and moments where I feel it. But that’s part of the journey for me now. So, it’s always important to check in and make sure everything internally is as it should be. Happy to say it is in great shape.”

Olly concluded by thanking those who have helped him recover over the last few years.

Fans are relieved he is on the mend (Credit: YouTube)

What happened to Olly’s knee?

Olly first had knee surgery in 2019 when he was forced to get an ACL reconstruction. But unfortunately for the star, things needed further work.

Not long after his first surgery, Olly was rushed in for another operation as doctors believed he had sepsis. It happened after a metal plate in his knee became infected following his surgery.

He said at the time: “They had to open me up again in case the infection spread. So it got nasty.”

However, following Olly’s latest health update, fans were very quick to share their happiness that everything has finally improved for the dad-of-two.

One penned: “So glad everything is going well with it!”

Another added: “You have definitely put the work in. Well done mate.”

