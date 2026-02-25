‘She thinks we’re all stupid!’ Olivia Attwood in fiery Tyra Banks rant following explosive ANTM Netflix documentary

Olivia Attwood has called out Tyra Banks after the explosive ANTM Netflix documentary. The Love Island star has made her feelings clear following the release of Netflix’s explosive documentary, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, which digs deep into the show’s most controversial moments.

Dropped last Monday (February 16), the three-part series revisits the drama behind the cameras, tackling blackface, body-shaming, insensitive photo shoots, and even pressure on contestants to undergo surgery. The doc features interviews with Tyra herself, executive producer Ken Mok, and former judges and contestants.

But while Tyra faced immediate backlash online for appearing to dodge responsibility, Olivia is firmly on the ‘she should do better’ side of the debate.

Olivia Attwood responds to Tyra Banks following ANTM doc

Speaking to Attitude Magazine ahead of the latest episode of her ITV2 show The Heat, Olivia was asked who “deserves a good roasting”.

Her answer? Tyra Banks.

“I think she could take a bit of accountability in America’s Next Top Model. I think she thinks we’re all stupid because I would have liked her to just… I’ve watched extended clips on TikTok, where I get all my TV from, and I haven’t managed to sit through the whole thing. But the long clips I’ve seen of her, I think you can say at that time, in that culture, ‘I wanted to make a dramatic, amazing TV show. And in hindsight, it wasn’t right,'” Olivia said.

She added that while everyone evolves alongside society’s shifting values, Tyra’s attempt to gloss over mistakes felt like “smoke and mirrors”.

“I just think she tried to smoke and mirrors there, and I would have liked it if she was a bit braver than that,” she continued.

‘I’d be terrible at OnlyFans’

Olivia also opened up about what she wouldn’t mind doing for cash, highlighting OnlyFans as the “best money” in the game. But she admitted it isn’t for her.

“A big part of being successful with OnlyFans is basically just being on your phone 24 hours a day. I feel like I’d want to be a stripper if I could dance because I want to be in the club,” she joked.

Away from her social media musings, Olivia remains busy with her shows. Her cooking series The Heat kicked off last night (February 24), continuing the search for the next rising star tonight.

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model documentary is streaming on Netflix now

