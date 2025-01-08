Ola and James Jordan had a nasty shock during the festive period as their daughter Ella, nearly five, suffered a fall that cut her cheek.

“It was awful. She was screaming,” said Ola of the incident.

Ella isn’t the only one in the wars, though. Ola has also revealed that James needs to have an operation on a hernia. He previously opened up about his struggles with back pain.

Strictly star Ola Jordan on daughter Ella’s ‘accident’

Speaking to Hello!, Ola told how Ella had an accident at home over Christmas that gave them a shock.

She could have ripped her face open.

“She fell onto the corner of a chair and it went into her cheek. Thank goodness she didn’t hit the table as she could have ripped her face open. It was awful, she was screaming. I ran up and her cheek had gone white and had a dent in it,” Ola said.

“I thought she’d ripped her cheek apart or something. I’m being very dramatic, but it looked horrible and then suddenly this bruise came up. It was massive on her cheek, massive. Now it’s gone all yellow. At the time I tried to put ice on her cheek but that did not go well – she hated it. We’re so relieved she’s okay.”

Ella’s hospital trip as a baby and ‘choking on her own saliva’

It’s not the first time Ella has given her parents a scare. Ella was born in February 2020. Two months later, Ola and James rushed her to hospital on the advice of the NHS.

Ola described a dramatic night during which Ella was particularly unsettled and quite miserable. She had a lot of saliva in her mouth, giving the worried parents the impression that she couldn’t swallow properly.

“It was like she was choking on her own saliva,” Ola said afterwards. Fortunately, after a call to the NHS 111 helpline encouraged them to take Ella to hospital, medics confirmed Ella just had a bad case of reflux.

October 2023 also saw Ella hospitalised for a period. Posting on social media, James wrote: “Makes you feel helpless when your children are not well.” After five days and “long nights fighting an extremely high temperature”, doctors diagnosed Ella with a chest infection and tonsillitis.

January 2024 saw Ella return to hospital, with doctors investigating a “small hole” in her heart. Her parents hailed the tot’s bravery a month later after she contracted a cough and an ear infection in both ears.

