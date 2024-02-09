James Jordan admits he and Ola are ‘stressed’ as they rush daughter Ella to hospital again: ‘Beginning to get us down’

Married couple James and Ola Jordan have revealed on Instagram that their three-year-old daughter Ella has become ill once again.

It was only last month that the former professional dancers on Strictly said they felt “so guilty” for leaving their only child at home while at a wedding. At the time, James mentioned that Ella was suffering from a bad cough.

In December, she was rushed to hospital after having a chest infection and tonsillitis.

Ella was rushed to hospital in December (Credit: Splashnews.com)

James and Ola Jordan on Instagram

It’s bad news again for James and Ola as their daughter is back in hospital. Taking to his Instagram Story yesterday (February 8), he shared a pic of his wife sitting with a poorly Ella on the sofa.

Holding her hand, Ola looked concerned for her health.

“Our little girl is so sick again and we can’t get to the bottom of it. She’s had a high temperature for seven days now and not going away,” James captioned the Story.

“Her cough is getting worse and has an ear infection in both ears – poor thing.”

James said he “can’t even tell you how stressed myself and Ola are,” stating that it’s “actually beginning to really get us down – the worry”. He added: “Ella is so fed up (but so bloody brave).”

Jordan and Ola feeling ‘stressed’ over sick daughter (Credit: Instagram)

‘Here we go again’

In a follow-up Story five hours later, James shared a snapshot of Ella sitting on his lap in hospital.

“Here we go again,” he wrote. “Lucky for the amazing staff at Pembury Hospital.”

James revealed that Ella “apparently” has ear infections and a croup cough.

In one more Story upload, James said, “We are all just fed up now,” while attaching a pic of Ella laying down on a hospital bed.

