James Jordan and wife Ola clap back as they address comments about daughter Ella’s bedroom

James and Ola Jordan have responded after fans shared comments about their daughter Ella’s bedroom.

The former Strictly dancers welcomed their only child Ella in 2020 – 17 years after getting married in 2003. However, the tot hasn’t been too well recently, with James and Ola going in and out of hospital with Ella.

So it’s no surprise they want to ensure her bedroom is looking amazing. On Thursday (April 4) the pair took to Instagram to show off their little girl’s brand new decorated bedroom.

James Jordan shares daughter Ella’s new room

In a video, James and Ola shared a before and after of Ella’s room – finishing off the video with its incredible makeover.

The tot’s new room boasts a cream carpet and built-in storage including cabinets adorned with copper handles. Amping up the style, there are pink blinds and a rather bedazzled light feature hanging from the ceiling.

In the caption, James and Ola wrote: “Watching our house slowly transform into a home has actually been really fun.”

James Jordan on Instagram

James and Ola then addressed the comments they received when they had last posted their daughter’s room. The couple added: “When we posted Ella’s bedroom last time, it was mentioned that she has no toys.

When we posted Ella’s bedroom last time, it was mentioned that she has no toys

“So this time we thought we would share her playroom which cleverly doubles up as our study/office. (She has so many toys by the way). The beautiful office furniture and bench was made by @hammonds_uk – Langton range and colour is Light Praline, Colour of the walls is Farrow & Ball – Skimming Stone.”

James Jordan’s daughter rushed to hospital

In December, James revealed Ella had been rushed to hospital with “an extremely high temperature” after having a chest infection and tonsillitis. However, a few months later their daughter was back in hospital.

Taking to his Instagram Story in February, he shared a pic of his wife sitting with a poorly Ella on the sofa. Holding her hand, Ola looked concerned for her health.

“Our little girl is so sick again and we can’t get to the bottom of it. She’s had a high temperature for seven days now and not going away,” James captioned the Story at the time.

“Her cough is getting worse and has an ear infection in both ears – poor thing.” James said he “can’t even tell you how stressed myself and Ola are,” stating that it’s “actually beginning to really get us down – the worry”. He added: “Ella is so fed up (but so bloody brave).”

