Nicky Campbell shares heartbreak following dog’s death: ‘I miss him so much it aches’

Long Lost Family host Nicky Campbell has shared a heartbreaking post about his pet dog, Maxwell, who died last year.

Sadly, Nicky lost another pet last month. He revealed his adorable pooch, Misty, died at age 14.

The ardent animal lover has had many pets. Misty’s daughter Masie is currently living with his family.

Nicky Campbell has paid another tribute to his beloved pet dog (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Nicky Campbell shares throwback picture of pet dog

In a heartwarming picture shared by Nicky, Maxwell is seen resting his face against his owner’s.

The caption accompanying the picture reads: “It was heaven. He was heaven. I miss him so much it aches. But it was a wonderful life. Special special boy.”

Maxwell was with Nicky’s family for 16 years and often featured in his owner’s Instagram posts.

On March 20, 2024, the TV presenter posted a series of pictures of Maxwell and revealed in the long caption that he had died.

Nicky wrote: “Our beloved Maxwell has gone to sleep forever. He was nearly 16. We were all there and he felt our touch and love as he slipped away. Right now as a family, we feel broken but we were so lucky to have found him in this universe.

“He was a gentle, sweet and special soul and he will be with us forever. He changed all our lives. He gave us so much love. He loved me more than I could possibly deserve. Rest well, my beautiful beautiful boy.”

In an interview following Maxwell’s death, Nickly admitted that his pet dog “changed” his life forever. He has even authored a book dedicated to his dog titled One of the Family: Why a Dog Called Maxwell Changed My Life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicky Campbell (@nickyaacampbell)

Fans extend support

Followers were quick to extend their support to Nicky. Many echoed his sentiment about pets holding a special place in our hearts, even when they’ve left this world.

One follower said: “How lucky you were to have each other – cherish that.”

Another added: “Ahh, the feeling of sadness is incredible, I know only too well, my friend. Happy memories do eventually take over.”

A third person said: “I’m sorry Nicky, that’s heartbreaking.”

Read more: Long Lost Family’s Spanish Baby Scandal special leaves viewers heartbroken after newborns stolen and parents told they’d died

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.