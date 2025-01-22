Long Lost Family host Nicky Campbell is mourning the loss of his beloved pet dog, Misty Mae, after she died aged 14.

Fellow pet lovers extended their support to Nicky as he shared a touching tribute to his pooch.

A heartbroken Nicky said Misty had a “good death” and was surrounded by her family at the end.

Long Lost Family star Nicky Campbell has been left heartbroken over the death of his beloved pet dog (Credit: YouTube)

Nicky Campbell mourns the loss of pet dog

Nicky revealed Misty had died in a tear-jerking post that he shared on Twitter as last night’s Long Lost Family aired.

Alongside a selfie with his terrier, the presenter wrote: “Our beautiful girl Misty went to sleep forever today. We knew it would be her last night. She was on her bed by the fire. It was a good death. She was nearly 14. Misty gave us unending joy and love.

“She gave us her daughter Maisie and was the most bewitching and beautiful little soul. We feel utterly desolate. We were all there. Touching and stroking her to her last breath. Misty Mae, we will love you forever. Our hearts are broken but we were so lucky. So blessed.”

Nicky has two other dogs – Misty’s daughter Masie and a labrador named Marvel.

Our beautiful girl Misty went to sleep forever today. We knew it would be her last night. She was on her bed by the fire. It was a good death. She was nearly 14. Misty gave us unending joy and love. She gave us her daughter Maisie and was the most bewitching and beautiful little… pic.twitter.com/JuKfo568lZ — Nicky Campbell (@NickyAACampbell) January 21, 2025

Support from fans

The Long Lost Family star’s post was met with a flood of support from fans.

One wrote: “I’m so very sorry. I know how much you loved her. The loss of a beloved pet is a real bereavement.”

Another added: “Fly high over the rainbow bridge Misty! Enjoy chasing and all your favourite treats when you’re there!”

A third fan wrote: “Oh Nicky, I’m so sorry, she was such a beautiful girl. You must all be heartbroken. Sending loads of love.”

