Last night’s Long Lost Family investigated the Spanish Baby Scandal, leaving viewers in tears.

The emotional special episode saw the team help families involved in the baby-trafficking scandal that started under General Franco’s dictatorship in the 1930s.

Long Lost Family hosts Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell met several British and Spanish mothers during the episode, who told how they believe their babies were illegally taken from them.

Ruth thinks her newborn daughter was separated from her without her consent (Credit: ITV)

Long Lost Family special on the Spanish Baby Scandal

The baby-trafficking scandal occurred between the 1930s and the 1990s. It saw newborns separated from their mothers without consent, often with the help of the Catholic Church. Doctors and nurses told the parents that their baby had passed away before stealing them.

The stolen babies were later placed for adoption or sold in an underground adoption network, supposedly accessible to those loyal to Franco.

One of the couples featured in the ITV show, Ruth Appleby and husband Howard, claimed their baby was stolen in 1992.

Ruth was told that her daughter was well upon delivery. However, her husband later received a call from the hospital informing them that the newborn had died of heart problems.

They were later informed that their baby was buried in a cemetery overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The couple became curious upon learning about the Spanish Baby Scandal so contacted Long Lost Family seeking answers.

Others with similar harrowing experiences also featured in the ITV show last night (January 21). While an exact figure is hard to determine, BBC lawyers believe as many as 300,000 babies were separated from their mothers.

Viewers left shocked

Long Lost Family viewers were heartbroken after watching the episode.

One said: “Babies stolen if they thought the parents were unsuitable. Breaking hearts by telling them their baby had died. Heartless and cruel.”

Echoing the emotion, another user added: “A poignant #LongLostFamily tonight looking at the Spanish Baby Scandal, shocking and heartbreaking to hear what so many went through.”

Shocking this happened and so recently.

A third user wrote: “That Long Lost Family: The Spanish Baby Scandal is heartbreaking. Between the mothers looking for their children and the children finding out that (and how much) their ‘adopted parents’ paid for them.”

“An emotional watch. To think there’s so many people out there, affected by the Spanish Scandal,” said another.

“Shocking this happened and so recently, the church in Spain should hang their head in shame. All those women and children affected by this is heartbreakingly shocking,” another added.

