Long Lost Family host Davina McCall called out for ‘deeply insulting’ remark as she issues apology

Long Lost Family host Davina McCall has issued an apology to a viewer over a “deeply insulting” comment she made last night.

The beloved ITV show returned to screens on Tuesday night (January 21) with Davina and Nicky Campbell back at the helm. The special episode focused on the devastating Spanish Baby Scandal that happened between the 1930s and 1990s.

However, one fan was not impressed with Davina McCall and pointed out her “hurtful” comment.

Long Lost Family host Davina McCall says sorry

Davina was back on screens on Tuesday for Long Lost Family. The show followed people who believe they or their family may have been involved in the Spanish Baby Scandal.

The Spanish Baby Scandal was a child trafficking operation that saw British and Spanish mothers have their babies cruelly taken off them after giving birth.

The a sinister operation reportedly led by doctors and also nurses under General Franco’s reign from the 1930s to the 1990s.

What happened on Long Lost Family?

On Long Last Family last night, viewers were introduced to 61 year old Ruth Appleby from Yorkshire and Spanish women Maria-Elena and her mother Ana, who live in London.

Ruth and Ana believe they had their babies snatched from them at birth. At the time, both were told by doctors at Spanish hospitals that their children had died. They fear that the newborns were later sold to other couples.

I’m so sorry I triggered you . I mean me personally. I’m not speaking on anyone else’s behalf . Intention is everything. I think it’s is clear I’m talking from my own perspective. — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) January 21, 2025

Davina McCall forced to apologise to Long Lost Family viewer

While plenty of viewers were left in shock by the harrowing scandal, others picked up on mum-of-three Davina’s “hurtful” remark.

On X, one person took issue with Davina frequently saying “as a mother” on the show – with the angry viewer claiming it was “insulting” to “childless women”.

They wrote: “Please stop saying ‘as a mother’. Childless women do feel as well. It is deeply insulting and hurtful when someone implies that only mothers can empathise. Try something like ‘if it was me,'” they urged.

“I agree,” said another. “Keep saying ‘as a mother’ implying only others could empathise with the situation. She should’ve chosen her words more carefully.”

“She’s an idiot,” another said cruelly.

‘I’m not speaking on anyone else’s behalf’

However, Davina – who live tweets along with the show – soon replied and shared her apology.

She wrote back: “I’m so sorry I triggered you. I mean me personally. I’m not speaking on anyone else’s behalf. Intention is everything.”

Defending herself, the TV host added: “I think it’s is clear I’m talking from my own perspective.”

Others rallied round the host.

One commented: “You do a great job, Davina.” Another commented: “These poor mothers and other family members going through this awful heartache.” “Nothing wrong with what she said,” said another. “You can’t say anything these day,” another agreed.

“Great seeing you back, Davina. Hope you’re healing well,” said another referencing her recent brain surgery.

