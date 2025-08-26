Fears Myleene Klass’ ‘blindsided’ fiancé will ‘call off wedding’ after ex-husband ‘betrayal’

Myleene Klass should be prepping for her wedding to fiancé Simon Motson. But reports suggest there may be trouble in paradise before they even make it down the aisle.

Over the past few weeks, Myleene has been making headlines for many reasons. But it all comes back to the bombshell interview where she revealed her ex-husband Graham Quinn cheated on her with an unnamed celebrity.

Since then, she has been embroiled in ‘feud’ reports with The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes, who appears to still be very close with the ex-husband in question. And now, it appears there may even be trouble ahead in Myleene’s own wedding planning.

Myleene has apparently ‘begged’ for forgiveness (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Myleene ‘begged’ for Simon’s forgiveness

According to Heat Magazine, Myleene’s fiancé Simon has been “blindsided” by her chatter about her ex. And he has felt the whole aftermath has been “humiliating”, the mag claims.

The source explained that Simon found the whole thing “unnecessary drama” and feels “betrayed” that Myleene reportedly never considered how it would impact him.

The insider alleged to the outlet: “She has admitted she got it wrong and has apologised to Simon repeatedly. She told him she had buried the trauma for so long, she didn’t realise how much it was still lurking beneath the surface.”

It’s believed Myleene “begged” for Simon’s forgiveness and is “desperate to prove” that she has moved on from all of her past.

Myleene and Simon got engaged in 2020 (Credit: CelebrityPhotosUK/Cover Images)

Myleene Klass’ wedding may be affected

But it appears there has been “fresh drama” behind the scenes as Myleene and Simon have reportedly been “arguing over the past”, when they should be wedding planning.

The insider added: “There’s a real fear that if things don’t calm down, Simon could call the whole thing off, which is understandably heartbreaking for Myleene to even contemplate.”

It’s believed even Myleene’s close friends are getting involved, trying to make sure things between the couple don’t get worse.

“Her friends are urging her not to let her past ruin her future. They want her to fix this before it’s too late. She will do whatever it takes to make sure she can walk down the aisle to the man of her dreams.”

Myleene has been embroiled in feud reports (Credit: YouTube)

Why haven’t Myleene and Simon got married yet?

Despite getting engaged in 2020, Myleene and Simon are yet to set a date for their wedding. But it seems the decision was always deliberate.

Back in 2024, Myleene admitted they were happy to focus on their family, and knew their wedding would happen eventually.

She said at the time: “We have a lot of children between us. So at the minute it’s just one of those things that’s rumbling along. I reckon it will just happen.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted reps for comment.

