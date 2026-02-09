Myleene Klass reveals real reason she’s been ‘dragging her heels’ over Simon Motson marriage amid cruel speculation

Myleene Klass has revealed why she hasn’t married fiancé Simon Motson yet, despite it being almost six years since he proposed.

Simon and Myleene got engaged back in 2020, and have been together for 11 years. However, they’re yet to set a date for their nuptials.

Now, the one-time Hear’Say singer has revealed exactly why, and her admission comes months after cruel speculation that their romance was on the rocks…

Myleene Klass has spoken about her relationship with fiancé Simon Motson (Credit: Splash News)

Myleene Klass on why she hasn’t set a wedding date

Singer, pianist and Loose Women panelist Myleene, 47, was asked about her nuptials in a chat with Hello this week.

47-year-old Myleene told the magazine: “I don’t know what the longest engagement in the history of the world is, but this could be it. We’ve all been dragging our heels with it, haven’t we?”

Myleene shares son Apollo, six, with Simon. She’s also mum to daughters Ava, 18, and Hero, 14, with ex-husband Graham Quinn.

When asked when she and Simon might tie the knot, Myleene revealed: “Hero will be really happy you asked that, because she’s always asking me the same thing.”

So will it be this year? Myleene answered: “Maybe, I don’t know. I think it’s probably because I get the opportunity to dress up all the time and have these lovely concerts and things. So maybe it would have to be a ceremony with a bit of a difference.”

Little Hero can’t wait for her mum to marry (Credit: Splash News)

Relationship split speculation

Myleene’s comments come months after she spoke about finding ex Graham cheating on her on a podcast. According to sources at the time, dragging up the past put “pressure” on her relationship with Simon. It was even claimed that he was thinking of calling off their wedding.

“Myleene’s been going through so much at the moment and it’s put a lot of pressure on her relationship. Discussing the whole scandal with Graham has brought her past hurt back to the surface. Simon has been really understanding, but she’s still feeling a bit shaky. She wants some time out to process it all,” a source alleged to Closer back in September.

Myleene Klass and Simon Motson have been together for 11 years (Credit: Splash News)

‘Together forever’

However, Myleene is convinced she and Simon will be “together forever”.

She previously revealed another factor that’s delayed their wedding, saying: “We have a lot of children between us so, at the minute, it’s just one of those things that’s rumbling along. I reckon it will just happen. We made that promise to each other and to the children, and I’m going to honour it. We know we’re going to be together forever.”

