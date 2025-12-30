Mollie King announces ‘the best Christmas present of all’ in ‘precious’ family update

Singer and BBC Radio 1 DJ Mollie King shared a wholesome family update that took place over the Christmas period.

The Saturdays singer has been engaged to former England cricketer Stuart Broad since January 2021 and enjoys documenting motherhood with her social media followers.

The pair share two daughters — Annabella, three, and Liliana, one, whose birth she announced in January 2025.

Last week, Mollie celebrated Liliana’s first birthday in an adorable post. However, in a new update, Mollie is gushing about “the best Christmas present of all”.

In an Instagram upload shared yesterday (December 29), Mollie documented her festive period in a carousel post.

The first slide saw her children bonding together. Meanwhile, in another snapshot, Mollie went on a family trip to Selfridges, where she could be seen holding Liliana in her arms while holding Annabella’s hand.

In other frames, Mollie showed her children enjoying their holiday season at home with their loved ones.

“A little Christmas round-up,” she wrote in her caption.

“This year was so special as it felt like the first one where Annabella was really taking in and loving all the magic. I absolutely loved every moment of watching my girls soak it all in with their cousins and creating our own little traditions.”

As she celebrated spending time with her daughters, Mollie announced that Liliana referred to her as “mama” for the first time.

“But the best Christmas present of all happened on Christmas Eve, when Liliana looked at me and said “mama” for the first time. A moment I’ll carry forever,” she continued.

‘So cute’

In the comments, Mollie’s followers were gushing with her as she shared the sweet news.

“Our girls,” fiancé Stuart wrote, adding the red heart emoji.

“So precious for you Mollie,” another person shared.

“So cute,” a third remarked.

“Omg they are growing up so quickly,” a fourth said.

“Those girls are so cute. I hope you had a fantastic Christmas,” another fan expressed.

