Dancing On Ice star Michaela Strachan has announced the adorable news that she just become a grandmother again.

Michaela is already a grandmother as her stepson Tom welcomed his first child back in May.

But today (October 1), the 59-year-old wildlife champion announced that her step-daughter has given birth. And she shared some adorable snaps with her followers.

Michaela Strachan ‘blessed’ to have another grandchild

She took to Instagram to share the happy news. Michaela posted a series of images, introducing her grandson, Marley.

The post was captioned: “My 2nd grandson! Little Marley Chevallier Manning arrived into the world last week. So adorably cute. So precious.

“Unbelievably proud of my step-daughter Jade and Dale. They are the most awesome parents already. Two grandchildren in five months. Feeling very blessed.”

Fans were very quick to comment on the post, showering Michaela and her family with congratulations and adorable messages.

One wrote: “Congratulations to a very special family. Enjoy every moment.”

“Awww congratulations to the whole family. He’s gorgeous!” another added.

A third commented: “Congratulations. It’s such a magical time!”

Michaela Strachan’s family

Back at the beginning of May, Michaela shared that she had become a granny for the first time after her stepson, Thomas, and his partner, Mikayla, welcomed their own son.

At the time, Michaela wrote on Instagram: “Today I became a granny! After an extremely stressful and exhausting labour – 55 hours – baby Huxley finally arrived.

“So proud of my future daughter-in-law and stepson. Proud new parents. Me and Granny Jacky were a wee bit emotional.”

Since 2003, Michaela has been in a relationship with Nick Chevallier. Nick – a widower – had three children of his own – Jade and twins Sam and Tom.

Over the years, their blended family grew strong and Michaela has seemingly fully embraced her role as stepmother.

Then in 2006, Michaela and Nick welcomed their own child, son Ollie, who she has often gushed about.

She told the MailOnline previously: “When I was younger, I was so into my career that I didn’t think I would have a child. I am so glad that changed. There’s no love that can compare to what I feel for Ollie. And I adore being a mum.”

