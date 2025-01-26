Dancing on Ice star Michaela Strachan previously opened up about her battle with an eating disorder.

The TV presenter, 58, is one of many famous faces taking part in this year’s series – which is on tonight (January 26). Along with the likes of Charlie Brooks and Sam Aston, Michaela will be taking to the ice.

However, growing up wasn’t easy for Michaela – who tragically battled an eating disorder.

Michaela is appearing on Dancing on Ice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice star Michaela Strachan on eating disorder

TV favourite Michaela Strachan has a career that spans four decades. From stints on Countryfile to Springwatch, Michaela has kept busy over the years.

Aged 21, she moved to the Arts Educational musical theatre school in west London, in a bid to make it in the world of acting.

However, as a teen, she tragically battled an eating disorder.

When she was 18, all that Michaela ate was an Apple, a splice of bread and a grapefruit. The TV star even resorted to making herself sick at her lowest point, as The Times reports.

The TV star candidly opened up (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Life was falling apart’

Speaking to The Times, Michaela shared how in her late teens not only was she dealing with the breakdown of her parent’s marriage, but she also had to endure pressure from her peers.

“It was textbook: my family life was falling apart, I was trying to control things in some way. You’re in a leotard all the time, looking in the mirror, and it mattered what you looked like,” she said.

As Michaela was a dancer, she built up muscle and never fell below 7st. However, her hair became dry, her breath smelt and her periods stopped.

Michaela sought help after brother’s intervention

Acknowledging it’s a mental illness, Michaela said: “I’m a sensible person generally but I had an addiction to not eating. I got an endorphin rush from doing that, and that kept me going.”

Michaela also revealed how an outburst from her older brother helped her turn things around.

The Dancing on Ice star shared: “Mum had been tiptoeing a bit: ‘Darling, would you like me to get you a little plate of something?’

“But he got very upset and said, ‘If you carry on like this, you’ll die.’ I went to bed that night and thought, what the hell am I doing to myself?”

Watch Michaela Strachan on Dancing on Ice on Sunday (January 26) at 6:35pm on ITV1.

