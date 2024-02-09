Michaela Strachan has shared a sad family loss on Twitter and Instagram, telling followers that her partner’s mother has died.

The Springwatch presenter wrote yesterday: “On Sunday we sadly said goodbye to this amazing lady. Patricia Chevallier. My partner Nick’s 96-year-old mother. Witty, wise, warm, caring, bossy, unique. She was our matriarch. Until 10 days ago she was well, unbelievably together and fairly mobile.”

Michaela explained that Patricia unfortunately got pneumonia and died peacefully and “surrounded by love” in hospital. She finished: “She had a family who absolutely adored her. She lived an amazing life. Surely at that age that’s all any of us can hope for. Such a special lady. We will all miss her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaela Strachan (@strachan.michaela)

Michaela’s followers were quick to support her

Alongside her caption, she shared a photo montage with plenty of pictures of Patricia, both solo shots and family snaps. And her followers were quick to pay tribute and share their support with Michaela and her family.

One follower said: “So very sorry to hear this she looked like an amazing lady who had an amazing life, surrounded by love, blessed be to you all.”

Another commented: “So so sorry for your loss!! Hold onto your happy memories & look after each other!!! Patricia looked amazing, although she lived to an incredible age, it’s still a shock to you all!! Lots of love & hugs.”

Others said that Patricia looked like a “lovely lady” and had a “beautiful name”.

Michaela was supported by her followers after announcing the sad news (Credit: ITV)

How did Michaela meet Nick?

Michaela has been with her partner, Nick Chevallier, since 2003, after they were introduced to each other by a mutual friend. They live in South Africa with Nick’s children from a previous relationship. He’s a director and cameraman, known for his work on Caught on Safari: Live!, The Price, and Evil Monkeys.

She said in an interview with You magazine about their first date: “After a long walk up the mountain together, a bottle of wine at the top and a cable car down, I knew he was the one.”

And while they’ve been together for over two decades, marriage doesn’t seem to be on the horizon. In fact, Michaela attributes their relationship’s longevity to the lack of nuptials. She told The Mirror in 2018: “I think the secret is not to get married. I shouldn’t say that. That could be taken well out of context. But maybe the secret is we’re apart a lot. We don’t get on each other’s nerves as much as maybe we would if we were together all the time.”

Read more: ‘Hope that wasn’t killed for the sake of the show’: Winterwatch viewers complain as series introduces Carcass Cam

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on this story.