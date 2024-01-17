‘Hope that wasn’t killed for the sake of the show’: Winterwatch viewers complain as series introduces Carcass Cam

BBC Two’s hit wildlife programme Winterwatch kicked off last night but already it’s causing a stir.

Some viewers were shocked when hosts Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan introduced the new “Carcass Cam”.

The infra-red camera had been trained on a dead deer and viewers were shown footage of a buzzard and a fox feasting on the animal remains.

Michaela narrated as the buzzard enjoyed its meal. She said: “It’s quite cute because it does a little bit of hide and seek, peaking around the edge of the bark. Taking a right beak-full in that glorious light. We’ve had some really special blue skies on the last few days.”

Chris and Michaela went straight to Carcass Cam on the first episode of Winterwatch (Credit: BBC)

Winterwatch shows footage on Carcass Cam

Footage then moved on to night time, when a fox approached the dead animal.

Michaela continued: “Then at night, visited by a fox. This is exactly what we’d expect to come to this carcass and I’m sure over the next few days we’ll be getting more foxes. It looks nervous but remember, this is pitch black. This is an infra-red camera. It gets its confidence, sniffs around a bit and takes a massive mouthful, and runs away.”

The host concluded: “I think we’re going to get a lot of action on that camera, I feel very positive about it.”

However, not everyone was feeling positive about the footage.

Some found the Carcass Cam’s footage a bit too much (Credit: BBC)

Shocked viewers air their concerns

One even suggested that the dead deer had been placed there to provide footage. They said on X: “Where did you get the dead deer from? I hope it wasn’t killed for the sake of a TV show.”

We approached the BBC for a comment and a spokesperson told us: “Of course there is no truth in that.”

Other viewers found the whole segment somewhat unedifying. One posted the thumbs up emoji along with: “Straight in there with a dead Bambi feasted on by a buzzard.”

Another wondered: “A dead deer. Why are they showing this?”

Not all viewers were against the scenes, though. One said: “What a great episode Winterwatch is starting with. Fantastic.”

Another added: “What a fantastic start to Winterwatch – proper food for the soul.”

Read more: Winterwatch star Gillian Burke in profile: ‘£400k net worth’, getting her dream job and struggle as a single mum

Are you tuning in to the latest Winterwatch? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.