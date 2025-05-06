Dancing on Ice star Michaela Strachan has announced that her stepchild has given birth to their first baby.

The TV presenter, 59, took part in the latest series of the ITV show and reached the final.

Away from the TV shows, Michaela is loved-up with cameraman partner Nick Chevallier and the pair are parents to 20-year-old Oliver. Michaela is also a stepmum to Nick’s children, Jade, now 37, and twins Sam and Tom, 35.

And now, Michaela has revealed that Tom has welcomed a baby boy with his partner.

Dancing on Ice star Michaela Strachan reveals baby news

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday (May 6), Michaela told her followers she has become a grandma for the first time.

Sharing photos of grandson Huxley, she wrote: “Today I became a Granny!! After an extremely stressful and exhausting labour, 55hrs, baby Huxley finally arrived!!

“So proud of my future daughter-in-law & my stepson. Proud new parents. Me and granny @jackyhumphries were a wee bit emotional. Welcome to the world baby Huxley. So, so precious.”

Michaela Strachan’s send their congratulations

In one photo, Michaela beamed at the camera as she held her newborn grandson shortly after his birth.

Michaela‘s baby news had fans and her famous friends rushing to the comments section to send their congratulations.

Fellow Dancing on Ice star Anton Ferdinand gushed: “Congratulations to you all.” Lizzie Cundy also penned: “Wow! Huge congrats .”

Meanwhile, a fan wrote: “Congratulations to all! It’s the most special thing becoming a granny.” Another follower penned: “Congratulations to you all, it’s just the best being a grandparent.”

Michaela and partner

In 2003, while filming in Cape Town, Michaela Strachan met Nick Chevallier, a South African director and cameraman.

Their connection was instant, and deepened during a hike up Table Mountain followed by wine under the stars.

Nick, a widower with three children – Jade, now 37, and twins Sam and Tom, 35 – had been through his own challenges.

Their blended family grew stronger as Michaela embraced her role as stepmother.

On her official website, she wrote: “I also have three fantastic stepchildren: Jade, born in 1988, and Tom and Sam, twins born in 1990.”

