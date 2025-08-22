Radio 1 DJ and I’m A Celebrity… star Melvin Odoom officially has a girlfriend, and it’s all thanks to influencer GK Barry.

The 45-year-old presenter has reportedly found love with 31-year-old entertainment boss Hannah Holland, who runs the London-based HLD agency and was in Australia working behind the scenes on the 2024 series of I’m A Celeb.

I’m A Celebrity star Melvin Odoom has a new woman in his life! (Credit: Cover Images)

Melvin Odoom ‘incredibly happy’ with new girlfriend

Sparks first flew between the pair after Melvin was the fourth celebrity to be voted out of the jungle.

Hannah, who was in the country supporting her client GK Barry (real name Grace Keeling), met Melvin in the family and friends viewing area just outside of camp.

An insider told The Sun: “Melvin and Hannah really hit it off and are incredibly happy together. They’re both keen to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but their chemistry is undeniable. It’s now an open secret in the industry. Everyone’s thrilled for Melvin.”

Melvin made no secret of his single status in the jungle.

During his stint on the show, he revealed his crush on presenter Carol Vorderman. He even brought a cushion with her face on it as his luxury item and staged a pretend date with her in front of campmates, calling her his “dream woman”.

After his exit, Carol cheekily sent a voice note into I’m A Celeb: Unpacked saying: “See you on the other side.” But things fizzled fast, and she ghosted him after he slid into her DMs post-show.

Fortunately, cupid had other plans!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Holland. (@hannahroseholland)

Melvin and Hannah

Hannah Holland is no stranger to the spotlight herself. As CEO of entertainment agency HLD, she was instrumental in getting GK Barry into the jungle, making Grace the first ever TikTok star to appear on the ITV series.

At the time, Hannah celebrated the achievement with a proud Instagram post.

“Myself and Grace put this on our strategy three years ago and we bloody have done it!” She gushed. “I’m so proud of you Grace. I can’t wait for you to show the world how kind, funny and quick you are. Enjoy the big kangaroo balls.”

Their connection caught them both off guard. But after returning home, Melvin and Hannah kept talking, and their bond steadily deepened.

Although the pair are keeping their relationship relatively private, they were recently spotted together at GK Barry’s 26th birthday bash, a themed ‘grandma party’ held at The Prince pub in London.

Hannah pulled out all the stops in full Kris Jenner glam, while Melvin opted for a more laid-back look in a white T-shirt and shorts.

GK herself was reportedly “thrilled” to play matchmaker.

According to sources, things between Melvin and Hannah are heating up quickly.

“Melvin and Hannah are head over heels. It’s the real deal,” the insider added.

ED! has contacted Melvin’s reps for comment.

Read more: Danny Jones and Maura Higgins’ I’m A Celeb campmate Melvin Odoom shuts down Susanna Reid in awkward GMB appearance

What do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.