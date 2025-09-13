Mel B once opened up about how she’s still struggling following her exit from an “abusive” marriage.

The Spice Girls legend, 50, has spoken out on numerous occasions about her marriage to Stephen Belafonte, whom she split from in 2016.

You can catch Mel B on Saturday Kitchen today (Saturday, September 13) on BBC One.

Mel B has opened up about her previous marriage (Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Kimmel / YouTube)

Mel B makes PTSD confession

During an interview with The Guardian back in 2023, Mel opened up about how she still suffers from PTSD following her marriage split.

Mel tied the knot with producer Stephen Belafonte in 2007. They welcomed a daughter, Madison Brown Belafonte, in 2011. However, they split in 2016 and divorced in 2017.

She has previously accused Stephen of emotional, financial, and physical abuse. He has always denied the allegations.

Speaking to the publication, Mel said: “I’ve still got PTSD. Abusers never really leave you.

“What kept me going through my abusive marriage was work. I was the main breadwinner and work was my safe space,” she then added.

The singer then went on to say that it’s “surreal” she got an MBE for services to domestic violence victims in 2022.

“It shows you can lend your voice to an issue close to your heart for all those people who don’t have a voice. Now I’m trying to educate the Met Police and the justice system about domestic violence. They still don’t understand it,” she said.

Mel admitted last year she still suffers from PTSD (Credit: Mad, Sad and Bad / YouTube)

Mel B on suffering panic attacks and PTSD after marriage split

Last year, during an appearance on Loose Women, Mel opened up about how she was still suffering PTSD and panic attacks following their split, seven years on.

“Even though I was in my marriage for 10 years, I tried to leave six or seven times. I went back due to fear or blackmail,” she said.

“You think, what am I going to do if I leave? I haven’t spoken to my mum in weeks. Then it is months, then years. It happens so gradually. You feel like you’re doing everything wrong and they encourage that feeling. I went from living in a mansion in LA to my mum’s bungalow with my kids,” she then continued.

Mel and Stephen were married for 10 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘I don’t trust myself’

Mel then continued, saying: “I’m seven years out and I still have PTSD and panic attacks because I don’t trust myself.

“How could I when I thought that person loved me? I’m all about Girl Power but I was powerless,” she then said.

“I had lots of head-tapping things to ease the trauma because I didn’t want to talk about it,” she then added.

Read more: ‘Real reason’ Geri Halliwell didn’t attend Mel B’s wedding amid concerns over Christian Horner marriage

Mel is on Saturday Kitchen today (Saturday, September 13) from 10am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.