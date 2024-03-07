Mel B has opened up about the “panic attacks” she still suffers seven years on from her split from ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

The Spice Girls star, 48, appeared on Loose Women today (Thursday March 7) and expressed her support from the programme’s Facing It Together domestic abuse awareness campaign.

And Mel also opened up about how she had been left feeling “powerless” while married to her ex-husband.

Mel B pictured with Stephen Belafonte in 2008 (Credit: Splash News)

Mel B on her marriage to ex-husband Stephen Belafonte

The former couple married in June 2007, and share daughter Madison together, who was born in September 2011.

However, Mel and Stephen separated in 2016, and divorced a year later.

She said during today’s TV appearance that she previously tried to end her marriage six or seven times.

Mel also alleged she had been reluctant to leave Stephen as she claimed she had become completely cut from the rest of her family.

Mel B on Loose Women today: ‘I went back due to fear or blackmail’ (Credit: ITV)

She said: “Even though I was in my marriage for 10 years, I tried to leave six or seven times. I went back due to fear or blackmail.

“You think, what am I going to do if I leave? I haven’t spoken to my mum in weeks. Then it is months, then years. It happens so gradually.

“You feel like you’re doing everything wrong and they encourage that feeling. I went from living in a mansion in LA to my mum’s bungalow with my kids.”

Stephen has previously denied Mel’s abuse claims.

Spice Girl, @OfficialMelB, will be joining us in the studio to discuss her revised memoir and why she is supporting our new campaign, #FacingItTogether ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PI6mjnLIaU — Loose Women (@loosewomen) March 7, 2024

‘I don’t trust myself’

Mel also indicated she has struggled with processing what she went through following the end of relationship.

Discussing the fallout from their divorce, Mel went on: “I’m seven years out and I still have PTSD and panic attacks because I don’t trust myself. How could I when I thought that person loved me? I’m all about Girl Power but I was powerless.”

I’m seven years out and I still have PTSD.

“I had lots of head-tapping things to ease the trauma because I didn’t want to talk about it,” she added.

“Thank you Mel for being a voice for DV survivors,” one social media user tweeted while watching at home.

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm.

