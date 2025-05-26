Reality TV personality Megan McKenna has opened up to her Instagram followers following the sad death of her dog Daisy.

The heartbroken former TOWIE cast member, 32, told fans Daisy had passed away in her arms – and Megan “sang her to sleep”.

Mum-of-one Megan, who described Daisy as her “first baby”, also noted she’d delayed announcing her sad news “because it becomes real when I do”.

Megan McKenna had delayed announcing her sad news (Credit: YouTube)

Megan McKenna on losing her beloved pet dog

Ex Celebrity Big Brother housemate Megan shared with her 3 million Instagram fans on Sunday (May 25) evening how the loss has “hit her so hard”.

She explained: “It breaks my heart even typing this out. Daisy, thank you for being by my side through every tear, every laugh and every milestone from my teenage years into my 20s and even 30s.”

As it turns out, despite the understandable sorrow concerning her bereavement, Megan’s pet had lived to a grand old age in doggy terms.

A devastated Megan went on: “17 years old and you still jumped and run around like a little lamb. I can’t explain how much I will miss my little baby.

“You got me through so many hard times growing up. I couldn’t have stayed on my own in my house without your little fluffy self next to me. You gave it a right go my little bubs. I know you’re playing in heaven with Nanny and Grandad now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan McKenna (@meganmckenna)

Megan, who shares young son Landon with footballer Oliver Burke, also noted how Daisy had influenced her as a parent.

Thank you for teaching me how to be a mummy.

She added, emotionally: “Thank you for teaching me how to be a mummy. I’m a pro with Landon because of you, your little dinners, bath time, walkies and cuddles. You was the best Daisy. You was my baby. You will always be in my heart. I will miss you forever.”

Megan McKenna has sadly lost her dog Daisy (Credit: YouTube)

How followers reacted

Sympathetic fans swiftly shared their concern for Megan’s news in her post’s comments section.

Her sister Milly wrote: “I miss her so much. She’ll be loved forever.”

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “Oh angel I’m so so sorry.”

And another person offered their best wishes: “Daisy was such a lovely doggy and always by your side. She was so loved, heartbroken for you!”

Losing Daisy isn’t the only upsetting loss suffered by her family in recent months. In January, Megan announced on social media that her nan Jean had died.

Megan wrote at the time: “You’re now my guardian angel, Nan. I will forever love you and miss you so much.

“You wasn’t only just my nan, you were a best friend and I will miss our FaceTime and coffee dates and Sunday roast dinners with you every day. It doesn’t feel real that you’re not with us any more.”

Read more: 6 times security removed stars from the Celebrity Big Brother house – from Megan McKenna to Christopher Biggins and Tila Tequila

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.