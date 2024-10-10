Reality star Megan McKenna and her footballer fiancé Oliver Burke have announced the birth of their baby boy.

In June last year, Megan and Oliver got engaged. Nearly a year later in April, the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant and TOWIE star revealed they were expecting a child via IVF.

In a video montage on Instagram, Megan showed off her pregnancy journey that detailed her finding out she was expecting to going for a baby scan. “A little bit of you & a little bit of me… now we’re a family,” Megan captioned the post.

Now, the couple are the proud parents of a beautiful baby boy, having welcomed him earlier this week.

Megan and Oliver have welcomed their first child via IVF (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Megan McKenna baby announcement

Posting on Instagram, Megan shared an adorable video of her newborn baby boy. She revealed his name, birth date, birth time and weight and added a blue love heart.

“Landon Henry Burke,” the new mum posted. “07.10.24. 08.33 am. 9.2.”

Famous friends send their love

Megan’s army of famous friends sent their love.

Joe Swash said: “Wow!!!! Well done xxxxx.” Michelle Keegan said: “Congratulations.” Nicola McLean added: “Congratulations darling beautiful baby boy. I love his name.”

Proud dad Oliver commented: “Incredible. I love you.” Megan replied to him: “Our little family… Forever.”

Famous friends congratulated Megan and Oliver on their newborn (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Megan McKenna engagement

In a romantic video, Oliver proposed to Megan after they arrived at an exotic location by boat. Megan remained blindfolded the whole time until Oliver got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

YES YES YES a thousand times YES. You have opened up a world I never thought was possible. I love you Oliver Burke… here’s to forever my future husband ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ysuh2vDwMV — Megan McKenna (@Megan_Mckenna_) June 14, 2023

“YES YES YES a thousand times YES. You have opened up a world I never thought was possible. I love you Oliver Burke… here’s to forever my future husband,” she wrote on social media.

