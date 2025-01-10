Megan McKenna often keeps her followers up to date with what is going on in her family – including the heartbreaking reality of losing a loved one.

The former reality star has shared the tragic loss of her nan, Jean, in an emotional message to social media, admitting she is in a “state of shock”.

Reality star and singer Megan McKenna has shared some very sad news (Credit: ITV)

Megan McKenna announces death of beloved nan

Megan, who lives in Germany with her footballer fiance Oliver Burke, shared a tribute to her nan and stated how she is “grateful” her son Landon got the chance to meet her.

I’m so glad Landon got to meet his Nanny Jean.

The TV star wrote to Instagram: “You’re now my guardian angel, Nan. I will forever love you and miss you so much.

“You wasn’t only just my nan, you were a best friend and I will miss our FaceTime and coffee dates and Sunday roast dinners with you every day. It doesn’t feel real that you’re not with us any more.”

She continued: “I’m glad you’re at peace now. You will always be remembered as a beautiful lady who always had the best wardrobe about. I’m so glad Landon got to meet his Nanny Jean.”

Megan welcomed her son Landon with partner Oliver in October (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Megan McKenna’s first Christmas as a mum

The heartbreaking news comes after Megan admitted she had “collapsed” on her bed “with exhaustion” after spending her first Christmas as a new mum to newborn Landon.

She wrote last month: “Swipe for some Christmas mayhem with the fam! I love you all so much. What a special day. Christmas is so much better now with babies but yes I collapsed on the bed last night with exhaustion.” She then added: “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Megan and Oliver returned to London with Landon to spend the festive season with their families.

Megan said of travelling with a newborn: “Landon was a dream on the flight! So calm and amazing. So proud of him.”

The couple welcomed Landon in October. Megan fell pregnant after undergoing IVF treatment.

