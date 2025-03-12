Inside Maya Jama’s relationship with Ruben Dias – ‘Dating in secret’, moment boyfriend was ‘outed’ by celebrity and romantic gesture

When it comes to Maya Jama‘s new relationship the cat is out of the bag as Gary Linekar ‘outed’ her footballer boyfriend Ruben Dias online.

Rumours have been spreading over the past few months they’ve been dating in ‘secret’, but a viral clip yesterday appeared to confirm it’s no longer up for speculation.

Maya herself hinted at the idea she’s seeing someone new after her split from Stormzy after posting a photo of a large bouquet of flowers on social media. We look back on the subtle clues Maya Jama and Ruben Dias only have eyes for each other… now all eyes are on their relationship.

Maya Jama seemingly confirmed her relationship with new boyfriend Ruben Dias on Twitter (Credit: YouTube/Vogue)

Maya Jama rumours she’s dating Manchester City footballer Ruben Dias

Time flies, especially since it was only in 2023 when Maya and Stormzy confirmed they were back together. It was a Love Island fan’s dream, offering a glimmer of hope that fairytale romances do exist after years of being on and off again.

However, it didn’t last long, as almost a year later they broke up for a second time.

In the beginning 2025, The Masked Singer UK host was romantically linked to athlete Ruben Dias as early as New Year. It came after reports claimed Maya Jama and the star rang in January 1 together.

It’s said the 27-year-old met Maya, 30, at the EMAs November 2024.

Sources came out to claim they had been secretly dating for months but haven’t commented on the rumours publicly.

“Spending New Year’s Eve together was a real step forward in their relationship,” an insider gushed.

Then images appeared, believed to be Maya Jama and Ruben Dias having a meal together in Ibiza, seeming to confirm they spent the holidays together.

Ruben shared a cryptic photo where he cosied up to a mystery woman (Credit: Amar T/SplashNews.com)

Love Island star responds to troll post

After a troll on Twitter (X) complained “women who jump from relationship to relationship are scary”, she jumped at the chance to bite back.

Posting photos of the tweet, and of another of the troll claiming “she don’t rest” over a news report Maya was with Ruben, she wrote: “Oh,” followed by two laughing emojis and a shrugged shoulders icon.

But it’s not the first time Ruben was linked to a Love Island star, as he previously dated Arabella Chi for around six months.

Then on January 3, Ruben posted a series of snaps and in one he has his arms around the shoulders of a brunette.

Plans to retire after confessing when she wants to start a family

Days later, it emerged she may already be planning out her retirement.

The 30-year-old had spoken to her financial advisers to determine what her future looked like and when she could hang up the mic. It looks like if she continued working as she does now, she’d have 10 years left before being able to retire from television.

Maya explained: “I am the breadwinner of my family, so being the older sibling, and being the one in this career, I pay everyone’s bills and I give everybody money, so it’s quite a big responsibility.”

It came after she told The Guardian she isn’t just thinking about ‘children’ in the future – but a family.

She said: “Because of the way I was raised and it being all over the place, I’m very conscious that if I start a family I want it to be with the right person. I want it to be one that lasts forever.”

Maya Jama previously said she understands why fans are interested in her love life (Credit: YouTube/The Jonathan Ross Show)

Romantic gesture

Maya Jama shared a photo of an incredible bouquet of roses. Fans are convinced they’re from Ruben Dias after she appeared to confirm he’s her boyfriend. It wasn’t the first time, either. In February she received a bunch of white roses while in South Africa.

On March 7, she posted the snap online.

It’s also said she’s so smitten she’s learning Portuguese for him. She shared a video where she can be heard talking to the football star in his native language. She captioned the post: “Lessons have started”.

Gary Linekar ‘outing’ Maya Jama’s boyfriend Ruben Dias

On March 11, it seemed the presenter revealed Maya Jama’s relationship with Ruben Dias during a promotional video for Baller League.

The clip was to promote the new six-a-side league where she has been announced as a manager.

Maya was joking with Micah Richard, where he playfully confronted her about comments regarding his age.

“You disrespected me, didn’t you? You said I look 40 years old,” he jested.

“I’m only 36. You do me wrong man. How old are you?”

Maya replies: “I’m 30 actually, on the dot. Just 3, 0, new, fresh 30. I just got there.”

Linekar then walks up and says: “Micah, stop flirting and get her boyfriend to play for us.”

Flustered, Maya calls him ‘weird’ and tells Gary to ‘get out’, but doesn’t correct the star.

What’s in store for the couple next? Only time will tell…

